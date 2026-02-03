Ex-General Leaves Italy's League Party, Challenges Meloni's Coalition

By Crispian Balmer

ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Former army general Roberto Vannacci quit the League group, part of Italy's governing coalition, on Tuesday to set up his own far-right party, potentially complicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hopes of winning re-election next year.

Vannacci shot to prominence two years ago, promoting what he said were traditional Italian values, while disparaging LGBTQ people, migrants, minorities and feminists.

Despite being forced out of the military, League leader Matteo Salvini embraced Vannacci's values and brought him into his party, making him the deputy chief in the hope he would help revive the group's faltering movement.

However, Vannacci remained aloof from much of the League hierarchy and on Tuesday confirmed that he planned to go it alone a week after trademarking the logo for a new political group called Futuro Nazionale (National Future).

"No boxer wins a fight by throwing moderate hooks," Vannacci said on X, promising to lead an uncompromising right-wing party.

Pollsters predict he could win up to 2% of the vote, not enough to enter parliament, but possibly a decisive drain on support for Meloni and her coalition allies.

"On paper the centre-left and centre-right camps are quite close together, so taking even two percentage points away from the right could be very relevant," said Lorenzo Pregliasco, who founded the YouTrend polling firm.

The next national election is scheduled for 2027.

Salvini said he was "disappointed and bitter".

"We are used to thinking that words like honour, discipline and loyalty have a precise meaning, especially for those who have worn a uniform," Salvini wrote on X, accusing Vannacci of betraying his trust.

Salvini had hoped that bringing him into the League would broaden its appeal and halt its slide in the polls.

At first the gamble seemed to pay off: Vannacci helped the League secure a respectable 9% in the 2024 European elections, briefly silencing more moderate figures in the party who were unhappy with his outspoken views.

But instead of fusing with the League, Vannacci built his own faction within the party, held rallies outside of Salvini's control and refused to contribute to party coffers, shunning standard expectations for elected officials.

Pregliasco said he could draw away voters from both the League and also Meloni's conservative Brothers of Italy party, which has become more moderate since forming the backbone of the current government.

"My right is true, coherent, identity-driven, strong, convinced, enthusiastic, pure and contagious," Vannacci said on X. "This is the only right I know."

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Mark Heinrich)