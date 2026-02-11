Eutelsat secures 1 billion euros financing for Oneweb Satellite Procurement
Eutelsat secures €1 billion in financing for OneWeb satellites, backed by a French state guarantee and involving a contract with Airbus for 340 satellites.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Eutelsat has secured about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in export credit financing to fund the procurement of low Earth orbit satellites for its OneWeb constellation, it said on Wednesday.
The financing, backed by a French state guarantee, will support a contract with Airbus for 340 satellites, subject to conditions including a bond issuance by Eutelsat Communications, the company said.
($1 = 0.8389 euros)
(Reporting by Jerome Terroy)
A satellite constellation is a group of satellites working together to provide coverage over a specific area or for a specific purpose, such as communication or navigation.
