Kaja Kallas: Europe’s Shift from Washington is Structural, Not Temporary

Europe's Changing Role in Global Politics

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Europe is no longer Washington's primary centre of gravity and the shift is structural, not temporary, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday as European leaders grapple with how to adjust to U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to the transatlantic relationship.

Transatlantic Relations

Speaking at the European Defence Agency's annual conference, she added that while the EU still seeks strong transatlantic ties and the United States will remain an ally, Europe must adapt to new realities, and "NATO needs to become more European to maintain its strength".

Risks of Power Politics

"The risk of a full-blown return to coercive power politics, spheres of influence and a world where might makes right, is very real", she also said.

