La Marque En Moins recalls infant formula in France due to potential cereulide toxin presence, following new safety guidelines.
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French company La Marque En Moins has recalled three batches of infant formula as a precaution due to potential presence of cereulide toxin, France's official recall website showed.
The recall follows new recommendations from the authorities regarding the potential presence of cereulide, the alert posted on the website said.
Several companies, including Nestle, Danone and privately-owned Lactalis have recalled infant milk formula as a precaution in the past weeks.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
Infant formula is a manufactured food designed for feeding babies and infants, typically made from cow's milk or soy protein, and fortified with vitamins and minerals.
A product recall is a request to return a product after the discovery of safety issues or product defects that might endanger consumers.
Cereulide is a toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, which can cause foodborne illness, particularly in improperly stored food products.
