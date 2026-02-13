Europe, Asia lead equity fund inflows as US records weekly outflow
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
European and Asian equity funds attract strong inflows, while US funds face outflows amid valuation concerns and AI spending.
Feb 13 (Reuters) - European and Asian equity funds drew strong inflows in the week ended February 11 as investors trimmed exposure to U.S. mega-cap stocks on concerns about stretched valuations and rising AI-related spending.
Global equity funds marked a fifth straight weekly inflow, at $25.54 billion, with European funds securing $17.53 billion - the most in a week since at least 2022 - and Asian funds drawing in roughly $6.28 billion net inflows, LSEG Lipper data showed.
U.S. equity funds, meanwhile, witnessed weekly outflows of $1.42 billion, the first net sales for a week in three.
The U.S. technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 2.03% on Thursday on renewed worries over the potential disruptions in sectors including software, legal services and wealth management, from AI technology.
Global bond funds were popular for a sixth straight week as these funds saw approximately $21.09 billion net inflows in the most recent week.
Short-term bond funds' weekly inflows at $4.87 billion were the biggest since a $10.17 billion net purchase in mid-December. Corporate and euro-denominated bond funds also attracted a significant $2.63 billion and $2.06 billion, respectively.
Money market fund inflows, meanwhile, eased to a three-week low of $1.15 billion in the week.
Gold and precious metal commodity funds attracted their 13th weekly inflow in 14 weeks, although at a $1.25 billion net figure, the amount was the lowest in five weeks.
In emerging markets, investors pumped $8.52 billion into equity funds as they extended the recent buying streak into an eighth straight week. Bond funds, meanwhile, saw $1.29 billion of inflows, data for a combined 28,723 funds showed.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
An equity fund is a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund that primarily invests in stocks, aiming for capital appreciation and income through dividends.
Bond funds are investment funds that invest in bonds and other debt securities, providing investors with regular income and lower risk compared to equity funds.
Emerging markets are countries with developing economies that are becoming more engaged in global trade and investment, often characterized by rapid growth.
A mutual fund is an investment vehicle that pools money from multiple investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities.
Market volatility refers to the rate at which the price of securities increases or decreases for a given set of returns, indicating the level of risk in the market.
Explore more articles in the Finance category