Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Denmark will supply four F-35 jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, enhancing military support in the region.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Denmark will provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
F-35 fighter jets are advanced multi-role stealth aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin, designed for various missions including air-to-air combat and ground attack.
Military support refers to assistance provided by one country to another, which can include equipment, personnel, and logistical help to enhance defense capabilities.
