Greek finance minister Pierrakakis named new head of Eurogroup
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greek finance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has been named as the new head of Eurogroup, the assembly of finance ministers from the countries that use the euro, beating off his rival Belgian candidate for the post.
"The Eurogroup today elected Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Economy and Finance of Greece, as President of the Eurogroup," said the Council of the European Union on Thursday.
Pierrakakis had been vying for the post along with Belgium's deputy prime minister Vincent Van Peteghem, after Paschal Donohoe resigned as Irish finance minister and Eurogroup president to take up a senior World Bank role.
Pierrakakis has held previous Greek government positions such as minister of education and minister of digital governance, and he holds degrees from Athens University and Harvard University.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
