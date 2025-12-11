Home > Headlines > Greek finance minister Pierrakakis named new head of Eurogroup
Greek finance minister Pierrakakis named new head of Eurogroup

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 11, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greek finance minister ‍Kyriakos ‌Pierrakakis has been named as the new ⁠head of ‌Eurogroup, the assembly of finance ministers from the countries that use the ⁠euro, beating off his rival Belgian candidate ​for the post.

"The Eurogroup today ‌elected Kyriakos Pierrakakis, ⁠Minister of Economy and Finance of Greece, as President of the ​Eurogroup," said the Council of the European Union on Thursday.

Pierrakakis had been vying for the post along ​with ‍Belgium's deputy ​prime minister Vincent Van Peteghem, after Paschal Donohoe resigned as Irish finance minister and Eurogroup president to take up a senior World Bank ⁠role.

Pierrakakis has held previous Greek government positions such ​as minister of education and minister of digital governance, and he holds degrees from Athens ‌University and Harvard University.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

