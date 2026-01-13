Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The EU will "swiftly" propose further sanctions on those responsible for the repression of demonstrations in Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
"The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom, " von der Leyen said on social media platform X.
"Further sanctions on those responsible for the repression will be swiftly proposed."
(Reporting by Lili Bayer, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Bart Meijer)
Sanctions are penalties or restrictions imposed by one country on another to influence its behavior, often used in response to violations of international laws or human rights.
