Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain is set to announce a new rail link between the central English city of Birmingham and the northern city of Manchester, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The report said ministers would make the announcement on Wednesday as part of a plan to upgrade rail links across the north of England.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti)
Infrastructure financing refers to the funding of projects that provide essential services and facilities, such as transportation, utilities, and public services, often involving public-private partnerships.
The UK economy encompasses the economic activities within the United Kingdom, characterized by a diverse range of sectors including services, manufacturing, and agriculture.
Economic benefits are the positive impacts on the economy resulting from specific actions or policies, such as job creation, increased productivity, and improved infrastructure.
The Transportation Sector includes industries and services that facilitate the movement of people and goods, encompassing various modes such as rail, road, air, and maritime transport.
Explore more articles in the Finance category