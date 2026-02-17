EU says no short-term oil supply risk in Hungary, Slovakia
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
The EU reports no short-term oil supply risk for Hungary and Slovakia, citing sufficient emergency stocks despite disruptions in Russian oil flows.
By Kate Abnett
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission sees no short-term risk to the security of oil supplies in Hungary or Slovakia following the disruption of Russian oil flows via Ukraine because both EU countries have ample emergency stocks, a Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Kyiv's foreign ministry last week said a Russian attack on a Ukrainian pipeline was responsible for the halt to Russian oil flows to Eastern Europe since January 27.
Hungary has accused Ukraine of switching off power to that section of the pipeline, known as Druzhba, which supplies Hungary and Slovakia.
"There are no short-term risks to security of supply, because both member states - Hungary, Slovakia - hold 90 days' worth of emergency stocks in reserve," a Commission spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Brussels was in contact with Ukraine regarding the timeline for repairing the Druzhba pipeline.
EU law requires member countries to hold 90 days' worth of net oil imports as a buffer against supply shocks.
In response to the disruption to Druzhba, Hungary wants to use an emergency exemption in EU sanctions to import Russian oil via Croatia's Adria pipeline, and has asked Croatia to facilitate this.
Seaborne imports of Russian crude are banned under EU sanctions, although landlocked EU countries can claim an exemption if their pipeline oil supplies from Russia are interrupted.
Croatia's economy minister Ante Susnjar said on Monday that the country would not allow central Europe's fuel supply to be endangered. He said the Adria pipeline could import more oil, but suggested that this should not come from Russia.
"A barrel bought from Russia may appear cheaper to some countries, but helps fund war and attacks on Ukrainian people," Susnjar said in a post on X.
Hungary's oil company MOL did not respond to emailed questions.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Vladimir Soldatkin, Antonis Pothitos, Anita Komuves; editing by Inti Landauro and Jan Harvey)
The Druzhba pipeline is a major oil pipeline that transports crude oil from Russia to various countries in Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia.
Emergency oil stocks are reserves that countries maintain to ensure they have sufficient oil supplies during disruptions or crises.
EU sanctions are restrictive measures imposed by the European Union against countries, individuals, or entities to influence behavior or respond to violations of international law.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Explore more articles in the Finance category