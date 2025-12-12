Home > Headlines > Dozens of migrants brought to Malta after boat capsizes
Dozens of migrants brought to Malta after boat capsizes

December 12, 2025

VALLETTA, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Some 60 African migrants were brought to Malta on ‍Friday ‌after their boat capsized close to the Mediterranean island, one of the ⁠biggest groups to arrive in ‌recent years.

The group was rescued by Maltese armed forces boats and landed in Bugibba, 10 miles north of Valletta. Eyewitnesses said several ambulances and many police ⁠were on the site. The migrants could be seen huddled in blankets. Some were ​carried away on stretchers. Rescue officials said one of ‌the arrivals was in poor ⁠medical condition.

Migrant arrivals on small boats in Malta have become relatively rare, with just over 200 coming in 2024 compared to more ​than 2,000 in 2020. Most leave from Libya, heading for Italy.  

During a meeting in Malta on November 29, home affairs ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Spain and Malta declared that strengthening relations with countries ​of ‍origin and transit was "key" ​to addressing irregular migration.

Maltese Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said during the meeting: "Our position is to save people. If you deserve asylum, you will get it. If not, then you will be sent back."

Most of Malta's migrant arrivals now come to the island on flights from Italy, ⁠overstay and work irregularly.

Malta has been working with Libya to prevent migrant departures and has provided training ​for its coast guard. Camilleri told the ministers in November that every sea voyage taken by irregular asylum seekers carried a risk of death, thus, "by working with Libya and preventing ‌crossings, we are also saving lives".

“Europe must be the one to decide who comes in,” he said.

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Toby Chopra)

