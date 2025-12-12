RIVOLI, Italy, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Changan Automobile is expanding into Italy and Spain ‍with the ‌launch of two fully electric models, followed next year by their plug-in hybrid versions.

Chongqing-based ⁠Changan is part of the second ‌wave of Chinese automakers entering the European market, after forerunners including China's No. 1 car company BYD and the country's top exporter Chery.

Changan has already started selling its vehicles in eight ⁠European countries including Germany, the UK and Norway.

In Italy, it will offer EV versions of its Deepal S05 ​and S07 SUVs, with starting prices of 39,990 euros ($46,880) ‌and 44,990 euros, respectively, Changan adviser for ⁠Italy Giuseppe Graziuso said during a presentation at the group's design centre in Rivoli, near Turin on Thursday.

In contrast to northern Europe, southern parts of the ​continent have shown limited interest in pure electric vehicles, but Graziuso said Italian clients were starting to move towards EVs.

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Deepal S05 and S07 are expected in Italy by the second quarter of next year, with the ​company working ‍on launches as soon ​as the end of February and March.

Changan has not announced sales targets for Europe for the next year. In countries like Italy, much depends on how soon the hybrid models can be introduced, Graziuso said, adding that a smaller Q05 SUV is also expected in Italy around the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.

"We are here ⁠to stay, to convince customers about the quality of our products," said Changan's Vice President Klaus Zyciora.

Changan plans to launch ​a total of eight models in Europe over three years and build a network of more than 1,000 dealers by 2030. It is investing 2 billion euros in the region.

Graziuso said Italy will be covered by around ‌100 dealers.

As part of its European strategy, Changan is also considering selling light commercial vehicles on the continent.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Kirsten Donovan)