Home > Headlines > EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
Headlines

EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission will allow more energy-intensive industries to receive compensation to offset the costs of meeting EU emissions rules, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to prevent companies from relocating operations outside the bloc.

Under pressure from industries and some member nations, the European Union has broadly moved to ease the burden of legislation aimed at tackling climate change to ensure that European companies remain competitive.

Tuesday's changes loosen rules on so-called state aid, which allows member states to compensate industries for a portion of the higher power bills arising from the additional cost of electricity generation resulting from carbon prices.

The new guidelines should prevent "carbon leakage", which occurs when companies relocate production to countries outside the EU with weaker emission constraints or when EU products are replaced by more carbon-intensive imports, the Commission said.

It extended the list of industrial sectors eligible for compensation under the EU's emission trading system to include 20 new sectors, including the manufacture of organic chemicals and certain activities in the ceramic, glass and battery sectors.

The Commission said the expansion was needed because emission costs have risen significantly in recent years, putting more sectors at risk of carbon leakage than before.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Related Posts
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says
Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says
Zelenskiy says several draft documents prepared after 'productive' U.S. talks
Zelenskiy says several draft documents prepared after 'productive' U.S. talks
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London, campaign group says
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London, campaign group says
UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests
UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests
WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown
WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts
Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump
Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump
Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025
Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

Russia and US discussed 'irritants' in relationship, key issues unresolved, Interfax reports

Russia and US discussed 'irritants' in relationship, key issues unresolved, Interfax reports

Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

Cricket-England to probe reports of excessive drinking during Ashes break

Cricket-England to probe reports of excessive drinking during Ashes break

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Two killed in underground explosion at Polish coal mine

Two killed in underground explosion at Polish coal mine

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Novo's Wegovy pill to test demand from consumers with cash

Novo's Wegovy pill to test demand from consumers with cash

EU plans checks against cheap plastic imports, FT says

EU plans checks against cheap plastic imports, FT says

New car sales in Europe rise for fifth month helped by EVs

New car sales in Europe rise for fifth month helped by EVs

Russian air attack on Ukraine kills three and sparks sweeping outages

Russian air attack on Ukraine kills three and sparks sweeping outages

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at industrial site in Russia's Stavropol region, governor says

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at industrial site in Russia's Stavropol region, governor says

View All Headlines Posts