Zelenskiy says several draft documents prepared after 'productive' U.S. talks
Zelenskiy says several draft documents prepared after 'productive' U.S. talks
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that several draft documents, including on security guarantees, had been prepared after Ukrainian officials held talks in Miami with U.S. counterparts on ending Russia's war.
"They worked productively with envoys of President (Donald) Trump and several draft documents have now been prepared," Zelenskiy wrote on X. "In particular, these include documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on a basic framework for ending this war."
(Reporting by Dan PeleschukEditing by Gareth Jones)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category