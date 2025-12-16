Home > Headlines > Bow failure caused 1994 Estonia ferry disaster, final report shows
Bow failure caused 1994 Estonia ferry disaster, final report shows

Posted on December 16, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - The sinking of the Estonia ferry in 1994 was ‍caused by ‌the failure of its bow section, not an explosion or collision ⁠as claimed by some, authorities ‌said on Tuesday in a report aimed at finally closing the case on Europe's worst civil maritime disaster since World War Two.

"The MV Estonia sank as a ⁠result of the collapse of its bow construction," Estonian, Swedish and Finnish investigators said. "There is, ​therefore, no reason to start a new full-scale... ‌investigation of the accident."

On the ⁠night of September 28, 1994, the roll-on, roll-off ferry sank in the Baltic Sea during a storm, claiming the lives of 852 ​people.

An official investigation in 1997 concluded that the ferry's bow shield had failed, causing rapid flooding and sending the vessel to the bottom.

But alternative theories have continued to flourish and in 2020, video from a ​television ‍documentary showed hitherto unseen ​holes in the ship's hull, prompting authorities to take a new look at the wreck.

The report, which was based on six separate examinations of the wreck site, interviews with survivors, modelling and technical analysis, concluded that the damage to the hull was caused by rocks on the sea ⁠bottom.

"The inspections do not reveal any signs that the MV Estonia collided with any other vessel or ​object during its voyage," the investigators said. "Nor are there any signs that an explosion occurred on the ship."

A preliminary report in 2023 blamed rocks for the holes in the hull. It ‌also concluded that the ferry was not seaworthy at the time of its final voyage.

(Reporting by Simon JohnsonEditing by Niklas Pollard and Gareth Jones)

