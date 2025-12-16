Czech defence group CSG wins $1 billion truck deal, opens Slovak ammunition line
Posted on December 16, 2025
PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Czech defence firm Czechoslovak Group's Tatra Defence Slovakia unit won an over $1 billion contract to supply 4,000 trucks to an unnamed south-east Asian country, the company said on Tuesday.
Separately, CSG's 50-50 joint venture with the Slovak government, ZVS holding, opened on Tuesday a new nearly 100 million euro ($117.59 million) filling line for large-calibre ammunition, which CSG said was significant contribution toward its goal to increase annual large-calibre production capacity to over 1 million rounds.
($1 = 0.8504 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
