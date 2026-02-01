Eramet board ousts CEO Paolo Castellari citing divergences
Eramet's board has dismissed CEO Paolo Castellari due to disagreements on operating methods. Chairwoman Christel Bories will serve as interim CEO.
PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French mining group Eramet said on Sunday it had dimissed its chief executive Paulo Castellari, citing disagreements on "operating methods".
Chairwoman Christel Bories, who had passed the role of CEO to Castellari last year, will assume the role again on an interim basis pending the selection of a new CEO.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
