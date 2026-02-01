EU Industry Chief Advocates for a Strong 'Made in Europe' Strategy

The Need for a 'Made in Europe' Strategy

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Europe needs to protect its own industries with a "Made in Europe" strategy, EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne said in a newspaper article published on Sunday, co-signed by over 1,100 CEOs and other business leaders.

Importance of Industrial Policy

"Without an ambitious, effective and pragmatic industrial policy, the European economy is doomed to be just a playground for its competitors," Sejourne said in the article that was published in newspapers across Europe.

Establishing European Preference

"We must establish, once and for all, a genuine European preference in our most strategic sectors," the French member of the European Commission said.

"Our answer can be summed up in three words, which have the advantage of being understood in every language across the world: 'made in Europe'...Whenever European public money is used, it must contribute to European production and quality jobs."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)