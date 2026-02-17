Spain's Enagas expects lower 2026 profit after asset-sale boost in 2025
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Enagas swung to a 339.1 million euro profit in 2025, aided by asset sales and an arbitration award, surpassing financial targets.
MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spanish grid operator Enagas expects lower profit this year of 235 million euros ($278.15 million), down from 266.3 million euros in 2025 when earnings were lifted by asset sales and an arbitration award.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be 620 million euros this year, compared with 675.7 million euros in 2025.
In 2025, Enagas surpassed targets as it swung to a 339.1 million euro profit thanks to asset sales, cost controls and the upward revision of the amount it was awarded in an arbitration on an investment in Peru.
That followed a net loss of 299.3 million euros in 2024 after it sold an asset in the United States.
($1 = 0.8449 euros)
(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona and Bernadette Baum)
