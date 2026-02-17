Yandex reports 28% jump in Q4 revenue, recommends dividend at 110 r/share
Yandex's Q4 2025 revenue increased by 28%, with a proposed dividend of 110 roubles per share. The company expects 20% revenue growth in 2026.
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest internet-company, Yandex, reported a 28% increase in revenue to 436 billion roubles ($5.68 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), increased by 80% to 87.8 billion roubles with adjusted net profit up by 70% to 53.5 billion roubles.
The company's management recommends dividends of 110 roubles per share.
Yandex expects 2026 revenue to rise by around 20%, with adjusted EBITDA seen at 350 billion roubles.
