LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC has appointed former Citi banker Emily Turner as CEO of its Innovation Banking UK arm, the tech-focused business unit which it created following its acquisition of the British business of failed U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank.
Turner replaces former Silicon Valley Bank UK head Erin Platts, HSBC said, who will support the bank as a special adviser.
Simon Bumfrey, interim CEO of HSBC Innovation Banking, will resume his role as head of technology and life sciences at HSBC Innovation Banking UK, HSBC said.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Jan Harvey)
