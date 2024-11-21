Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Commerzbank names new CFO amid UniCredit approach

Commerzbank logo on building facade

Published : 2 days ago, on

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank on Thursday named Carsten Schmitt as its new chief financial officer, a crucial role at Germany’s No. 2 lender as it seeks to fend off an approach by Italy’s UniCredit for a tie-up.

The job became vacant after the previous CFO, Bettina Orlopp, assumed the role of chief executive officer, a promotion that came as the bank’s board deemed her better placed to negotiate with UniCredit.

Schmitt previously served as Executive Vice President of Group Strategy and M&A at Danske Bank. Before that, he worked for Commerzbank in various positions for more than 20 years, most recently heading the group finance segment from 2019 to 2021.

The handover is planned to be completed by spring 2025 at the latest, said Commerzbank.

The new CFO will play an important part in reshaping the bank’s tweaked strategy, which it plans to present in February.

Italy’s No. 2 bank has been pressing for a tie-up after snapping up a hefty stake in Commerzbank in September, while the German company has been honing its defence as it seeks to remain independent.

UniCredit’s move is the most ambitious attempt yet at a pan-European bank merger, but it faces considerable hurdles.

Commerzbank’s management, employees and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have all voiced opposition to a potential takeover, but at least one big investor and some business leaders favour talks.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, who has long held an interest in a tie-up with Commerzbank, has said a combination would be the best outcome although he has not ruled out walking away.

 

(Writing by Tom Sims and Madeline Chambers. Editing by Rachel More and Mark Potter)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post