Small drone fell on Polish army base, military police say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
A drone crashed at a Polish military base in Przasnysz on January 28. Authorities are investigating the incident, with details about the drone's origin still unknown.
WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A small toy-like drone of unknown origin fell onto a military base in Przasnysz, north-central Poland on January 28, military police said on Monday, confirming a report from Radio Zet.
Authorities across Europe have been on high alert for drones after a spate of incidents that have disrupted operations at airports or military facilities.
Military police spokesperson Tomasz Wiktorowicz said security officers had observed the drone flying over the base and that it then fell onto the premises.
"The toy-like device was secured... It was later handed over to the military police, and an investigation is currently underway," he said.
He added that it was an unsophisticated device that was possibly controlled using a mobile phone and had lost contact with its operator.
"No recording devices, such as a memory card or SIM card, that could transmit data were found in the device," he said.
