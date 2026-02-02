Small drone fell on Polish army base, military police say

WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A small toy-like drone of unknown origin fell onto a military base in Przasnysz, north-central Poland on January 28, military police said on Monday, confirming a report from Radio Zet.

Authorities across Europe have been on high alert for drones after a spate of incidents that have disrupted operations at airports or military facilities.

Military police spokesperson Tomasz Wiktorowicz said security officers had observed the drone flying over the base and that it then fell onto the premises.

"The toy-like device was secured... It was later handed over to the military police, and an investigation is currently underway," he said.

He added that it was an unsophisticated device that was possibly controlled using a mobile phone and had lost contact with its operator.

"No recording devices, such as a memory card or SIM card, that could transmit data were found in the device," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Jan Harvey)