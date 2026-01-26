Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 2026
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Drone debris caused fires at two enterprises in Krasnodar, Russia, injuring one person. The defense ministry intercepted 40 Ukrainian drones.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Two enterprises caught fire and one person was injured in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar region after drone fragments fell on them, the regional emergencies centre said on Monday.
The centre did not specify what enterprises were affected. The city hosts a private refinery with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for both domestic use and export.
Russia's defence ministry said air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 34 in the Krasnodar region.
