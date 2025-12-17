Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, plans to sell its 65% stake in East African Breweries to Japan's Asahi Holdings for about $2.3 billion, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer said on Wednesday.
The London-listed company has been grappling with tariff hikes in the United States, its biggest market, high debt levels, and a move away from alcoholic drinks by younger consumers.
The disposal was consistent with its strategy to sell non-core assets, Diageo said on Wednesday.
Last month, the company named former Tesco chief Dave Lewis as its new CEO to revive growth.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
