Finance

Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion

Posted on December 17, 2025

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world's ‍largest ‌spirits maker, plans to sell ⁠its 65% ‌stake in East African Breweries to Japan's Asahi Holdings ⁠for about $2.3 billion, the maker of ​Johnnie Walker whisky and ‌Guinness beer said ⁠on Wednesday. 

The London-listed company has been grappling with ​tariff hikes in the United States, its biggest market, high debt levels, and ​a ‍move away ​from alcoholic drinks by younger consumers.

The disposal was consistent with its strategy to sell non-core assets, Diageo ⁠said on Wednesday.

Last month, the company named ​former Tesco chief Dave Lewis as its new CEO to revive ‌growth. 

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

