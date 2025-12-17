UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Business supplies distributor Bunzl forecast a slight year-on-year drop in its 2026 operating margin on Wednesday as broader macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on its business, while reiterating that 2025 profit should meet expectations.
The company, which supplies packaging, cleaning and safety products to customers in the food service, retail and healthcare sectors, is tightening execution in North America - its largest market - through cost-cutting and product-mix measures.
Its strategy also includes acquiring smaller businesses to strengthen operations.
Bunzl expects momentum to improve in the fourth quarter, supported by new business wins in North America.
"After a lower level of acquisition spend in 2025, reflective of timing and driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, and with our pipeline remaining active, we look forward to an improved year for acquisitions in 2026," CEO Frank van Zanten said.
While margins in 2026 are expected to be lower, Bunzl projected moderate revenue growth at constant exchange rates.
For the year ending December 31, the company expects revenue growth of 2% to 3%.
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)
