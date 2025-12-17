TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
By America Hernandez
PARIS, Dec 17 - French oil major TotalEnergies has agreed to sell 50% of a 424-megawatt portfolio of wind and solar assets in Greece to Spanish investment firm Asterion Industrial Partners for 254 million euros ($297.36 million), it said on Wednesday.
The deal values the portfolio at 508 million euros, or approximately 1.2 million euros per megawatt installed, it said.
TotalEnergies owns 32 gigawatts of gross installed renewable capacity worldwide, far ahead of other oil majors - but it is heavily reliant on the practice of selling down minority stakes in already-built wind and solar farms to boost returns from the assets, which earn fixed government-set tariffs for the power they produce in many markets.
The French company will continue to operate the Greek assets and retain its 50% stake. It plans to market and sell most of the electricity once regulated tariffs expire, according to the statement.
Total faces pressure from investors to accelerate divestments and lower its debt levels this year, after a string of acquisitions caused its debt-to-equity ratio to more than double in the first half of 2025.
($1 = 0.8542 euros)
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Louise Heavens)
