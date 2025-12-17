Home > Finance > TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
Finance

TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By ‌America Hernandez

PARIS, Dec 17 - French oil major TotalEnergies ‍has ‌agreed to sell 50% of a 424-megawatt portfolio ⁠of wind and solar ‌assets in Greece to Spanish investment firm Asterion Industrial Partners for 254 million euros ($297.36 million), it said on ⁠Wednesday.

The deal values the portfolio at 508 million euros, or ​approximately 1.2 million euros per megawatt installed, ‌it said.

TotalEnergies owns 32 ⁠gigawatts of gross installed renewable capacity worldwide, far ahead of other oil majors - but it ​is heavily reliant on the practice of selling down minority stakes in already-built wind and solar farms to boost returns from the assets, which ​earn ‍fixed government-set tariffs ​for the power they produce in many markets.

The French company will continue to operate the Greek assets and retain its 50% stake. It plans to market and sell most of the electricity once ⁠regulated tariffs expire, according to the statement.

Total faces pressure from investors to accelerate ​divestments and lower its debt levels this year, after a string of acquisitions caused its debt-to-equity ratio to more than double ‌in the first half of 2025.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Related Posts
Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger
Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests
Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

View All Finance Posts
;