Kenyan beer firm asks court to block Diageo's $2.3 billion sale of EABL to Asahi
Posted on January 7, 2026
NAIROBI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A Kenyan beer distribution firm has lodged a suit at the High Court seeking to block Diageo's $2.3 billion sale of its Kenyan subsidiary EABL to Japan's Asahi Holdings over pending litigation, a lawyer for the distribution firm said on Wednesday.
Diageo did not immediately respond to calls or an email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, additional reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Karin Strohecker)
