Deutsche Boerse to buy General Atlantic's stake in ISS STOXX for $1.31 billion

Deutsche Boerse's Strategic Acquisition

Feb 11 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would buy General Atlantic's remaining 20% stake in data, analytics, and index provider ISS STOXX for 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

Details of the Transaction

Deutsche Boerse will pay the U.S. private equity firm in two tranches, with 731 million euros due in February and the rest in March. The deal will be funded through cash and existing debt facilities, Deutsche Boerse added.

Expected Financial Impact

The deal is expected to give a low single-digit boost to Deutsche Boerse's cash earnings per share in the first year of full ownership.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

