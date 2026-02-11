Deutsche Boerse to buy General Atlantic's stake in ISS STOXX for $1.31 billion
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Deutsche Boerse will buy General Atlantic's 20% stake in ISS STOXX for $1.31 billion, enhancing its financial performance.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would buy General Atlantic's remaining 20% stake in data, analytics, and index provider ISS STOXX for 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion).
Deutsche Boerse will pay the U.S. private equity firm in two tranches, with 731 million euros due in February and the rest in March. The deal will be funded through cash and existing debt facilities, Deutsche Boerse added.
The deal is expected to give a low single-digit boost to Deutsche Boerse's cash earnings per share in the first year of full ownership.
($1 = 0.8422 euros)
(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Rashmi Aich)
Deutsche Boerse is a German financial services company that operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and provides trading, clearing, and settlement services for various financial instruments.
ISS STOXX is a data, analytics, and index provider that offers various financial indices used for benchmarking and investment purposes.
A private equity firm is an investment management company that provides capital to companies in exchange for equity ownership, often focusing on restructuring and improving the companies' operations.
A strategic acquisition is a purchase of another company that aligns with the acquiring company's strategic goals, often aimed at enhancing market position, expanding product offerings, or achieving operational synergies.
