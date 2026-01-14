Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Denmark will increase its military footprint in Greenland, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
