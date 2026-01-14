UK Reduces Military Presence at Qatar Air Base Amid Security Concerns

UK Military Withdrawal from Qatar

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain is withdrawing some personnel from an air base in Qatar, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, mirroring similar moves by the United States at bases in the Middle East after an Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

Reasons for Withdrawal

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said the department did not comment on details of basing and deployments due to security.

Official Statements

"The UK always puts precautionary measures in place to ensure the security and safety of our personnel, including where necessary withdrawing personnel," the spokesperson added.

Comparisons with US Actions

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James and Timothy Heritage)