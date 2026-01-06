OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Only Denmark and Greenland can decide questions about the future of the Arctic island, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday when asked about U.S. threats of annexation.

"The future of Greenland is a decision exclusively for the people of Greenland and Denmark," Carney told reporters in Paris.

Hours earlier, leaders from major European powers rallied behind Greenland, saying in a joint statement that the island belongs to its people.

Carney later met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and "emphasised Canada's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland, which must be respected in accordance with international law", according to a statement from his office.

