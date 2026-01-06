BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Tuesday to give member states early access to some agriculture funds from the 2028-2034 EU budget to help farmers ahead of a meeting to discuss a trade deal with Mercosur.

"To ensure additional resources are available as of 2028 for addressing the needs of farmers and rural communities, I propose that member states will have access when submitting their initial plan to up to two thirds of the amount normally available for the midterm review," she said in a letter addressed to the member states and the parliament.

"This represents about 45 billion euros ($52.70 billion) that can be mobilised immediately to support farmers," she added.

She sent the letter one day before a meeting of EU agriculture ministers convened last-minute to convince Italy and other wavering member countries to sign up to a contentious free trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur.

($1 = 0.8539 euros)

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Inti Landauro)