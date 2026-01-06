EU Commission proposes early access to some agriculture funds to help farmers
EU Commission proposes early access to some agriculture funds to help farmers
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Tuesday to give member states early access to some agriculture funds from the 2028-2034 EU budget to help farmers ahead of a meeting to discuss a trade deal with Mercosur.
"To ensure additional resources are available as of 2028 for addressing the needs of farmers and rural communities, I propose that member states will have access when submitting their initial plan to up to two thirds of the amount normally available for the midterm review," she said in a letter addressed to the member states and the parliament.
"This represents about 45 billion euros ($52.70 billion) that can be mobilised immediately to support farmers," she added.
She sent the letter one day before a meeting of EU agriculture ministers convened last-minute to convince Italy and other wavering member countries to sign up to a contentious free trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur.
($1 = 0.8539 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Inti Landauro)
Explore more articles in the Finance category