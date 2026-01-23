Danone Issues Recall of Baby Formula Amid Toxin Contamination Concerns

Overview of the Baby Formula Recall

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - French food and beverage maker Danone said on Friday it was recalling specific baby formula batches in targeted markets, as a toxin contamination scare that started with Nestle products continued to spread.

Details of the Contamination

Some of the world's largest dairy companies including Danone, Nestle and privately-owned Lactalis, are recalling batches of infant milk formula due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

Geographic Impact of the Recall

"Danone will withdraw from targeted markets a very limited number of specific batches of infant formula products", the company said in a statement. A person familiar with the matter said the affected markets were mainly in Europe.

Health Risks Associated with Cereulide

Danone, which stressed that its products remained safe to use, said the precautionary recall was due to some countries updating their food safety guidance. Nestle's recall has affected products in almost 70 countries.

Ireland's Food Safety Authority (FSAI) said the recall was due to the potential presence of cereulide. Cereulide had been detected in an infant formula ingredient called arachidonic acid oil that had been manufactured in China, it said.

"The implicated products were manufactured in Ireland and exported to a number of EU countries, the UK and third countries," the FSAI said. "The FSAI has been notified by Danone that none of the implicated products have been distributed in Ireland."

Cereulide can also be fatal. French investigators are examining the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products that were subject to a precautionary recall earlier this month, the French health ministry said on Friday.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Mateusz Rabiega;Editing by Ros Russell, Kirsten Donovan)