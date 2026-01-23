Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Iveco lowers its FY25 cash flow estimate to 60 million euros due to bus segment challenges. Full-year results will be reported on February 12.
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian truck-maker Iveco cut on Friday its industrial free cash flow estimate for 2025 to 60 million euros ($70.65 million), compared to previous guidance of between 250-350 million euros.
"The main reason for this is lower-than-forecasted free cash flow performance in the Bus segment during the fourth quarter due to ramp-up cost and production delays," the company said.
All the remaining targets were expected to be met or come slightly below guidance, it said.
The truck-maker - set to be acquired by India's Tata Motors is due to report its full-year and fourth-quarter results on February 12.
($1 = 0.8493 euros)
(Reporting by Mirko MiorelliEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
Free cash flow is the cash generated by a company after accounting for capital expenditures. It is an important measure as it shows how much cash is available for distribution to investors.
A financial projection is an estimate of future financial outcomes for a company, often based on historical data and assumptions about future performance.
A production delay occurs when the manufacturing process is slowed or halted, often due to unforeseen circumstances, affecting the delivery of products and cash flow.
A corporate acquisition is the process where one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control. It can significantly impact financial performance.
