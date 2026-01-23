Iveco slashes FY25 industrial free cash flow estimate

Iveco's Revised Financial Projections

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian truck-maker Iveco cut on Friday its industrial free cash flow estimate for 2025 to 60 million euros ($70.65 million), compared to previous guidance of between 250-350 million euros.

Reasons for Cash Flow Adjustment

"The main reason for this is lower-than-forecasted free cash flow performance in the Bus segment during the fourth quarter due to ramp-up cost and production delays," the company said.

Upcoming Financial Reporting

All the remaining targets were expected to be met or come slightly below guidance, it said.

Impact of Tata Motors Acquisition

The truck-maker - set to be acquired by India's Tata Motors is due to report its full-year and fourth-quarter results on February 12.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

