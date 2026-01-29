Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Danone recalls Aptamil baby formula in Germany due to toxin concerns, following a similar issue with Nestle. Batches from May-August 2025 are affected.
BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Danone has recalled at least three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in Germany, a letter to a wholesaler showed on Thursday, as the French food producer scrambles to contain a scare over a toxin contamination that started with Nestle products.
In the letter dated January 26, Danone Deutschland asked wholesaler Alliance Healthcare to withdraw some batches of Aptamil produced between May and August 2025. The letter, published by online pharmacy Shop Apotheke, said it believes the wholesaler would have little or no remaining stock given that it had subsequently received deliveries of new products.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine in Berlin and Alexander Marrow in LondonEditing by David Goodman)
A recall is a request to return a product after it has been found to be defective or potentially harmful. Companies often issue recalls to protect consumers and maintain safety standards.
A wholesaler is a business that sells goods in large quantities at lower prices, typically to retailers or other businesses rather than directly to consumers.
Consumer safety involves protecting buyers from products that could cause harm. This includes regulations and recalls to ensure that products meet safety standards before reaching the market.
A product batch refers to a specific quantity of goods produced during a single production run. Batches are often tracked for quality control and safety purposes.
Explore more articles in the Finance category