Danone halted a batch of infant formula for Singapore following a request from the Singapore Food Agency due to cereulide toxin concerns.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares in French consumer goods group Danone slumped to a near one-year low on Wednesday as the company said it had blocked a batch of infant formula specifically manufactured for the Singaporean market at the local food agency's request.
The move follows a broad recall by Nestle of infant nutrition products in dozens of countries earlier this month, due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.
Danone, whose shares were down around 8.3% on Wednesday, having touched their lowest level since February 2025 in early trade, said it was collaborating with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). It reiterated that all controls confirmed that its products were safe and that no irregularities in relation to Bacillus cereus, the bacteria that can produce cereulide, had been identified.
The SFA on Saturday ordered the recall of two additional infant formula batches, Danone's Dumex Dulac 1 and Nestle's NAH HA1 Supreme Pro, as a precaution while it investigates findings of cereulide toxin in some products.
Nestle's CEO issued a video apology last week for its product recall, and French dairy group Lactalis said on Wednesday its nutrition unit was recalling batches of baby milk in 18 countries, due to the presence of cereulide in an ingredient sourced from a supplier.
