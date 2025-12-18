Finance
UK electricals retailer Currys expects full-year profit growth
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys reported a more than doubling in first half profit and kept its guidance for full-year growth, saying trading in the second half so far, including Black Friday, has been consistent with its expectations.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
