UK electricals retailer Currys expects full-year profit growth

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

LONDON, ‌Dec ‍18 (Reuters) - ‌British electricals retailer ⁠Currys ‌reported a more ⁠than doubling in ​first half profit ‌and ⁠kept its guidance for ​full-year growth, saying trading in ​the ‍second ​half so far, including Black Friday, has ⁠been consistent with ​its expectations.

(Reporting by James Davey; ‌editing by Sarah Young)

