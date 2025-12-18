Home > Headlines > Coinbase appoints UK ex-finance minister George Osborne to run advisory council
Headlines

Coinbase appoints UK ex-finance minister George Osborne to run advisory council

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Elizabeth ‌Howcroft and Phoebe Seers

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has appointed former British finance ‍minister George ‌Osborne to run its internal advisory council, the company said on Thursday, as it ⁠aims to expand its influence with governments ‌beyond the U.S.

The crypto industry has become a major lobbying force in the U.S. in recent years. Coinbase now wants to increase its influence on policy-making outside the U.S., including in Britain and the ⁠European Union, the company's chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad told Reuters.

Osborne, who joined Coinbase as an adviser in ​January 2024, will "play a much more active role in helping ‌us with policymakers around the world," ⁠Shirzad said. He will be based in London.

The former finance minister, who served from 2010 until he stepped down after the 2016 Brexit referendum, has taken on a ​wide-ranging portfolio of jobs in the private sector.

On Tuesday, U.S. AI company OpenAI announced it had hired Osborne to help its overseas data centre expansion. He is also the chair of the British Museum, a partner at investment bank Robey Warshaw LLP, and ​the chair ‍of asset manager Lingotto Investment ​Management.

"Chairing the Global Advisory Council will give me more opportunity to learn about the revolution that blockchain, stablecoins and tokenisation are bringing to our financial system," Osborne said in a written statement.

The crypto industry, including Coinbase, collectively donated more than $245 million to support pro-crypto candidates, including President Donald Trump, in the 2024 U.S. elections, according to Federal Election Commission ⁠data.

Following Trump's election, the U.S. government and regulators have taken steps to support crypto, including enacting new legislation to facilitate the ​use of stablecoins and dropping key lawsuits against Coinbase and other crypto companies. The industry has said that it was unfairly targeted by U.S. regulators, although financial watchdogs have called for more oversight.

In the UK, Coinbase's aims include promoting stablecoin ‌payments and so-called "tokenised" assets in capital markets, as well as clarity on tax, Shirzad said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Phoebe Seers; Additional reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Related Posts
EU must reform or risk irrelevance, Blair and Dimon say
EU must reform or risk irrelevance, Blair and Dimon say
Russian attack on Ukraine's central Cherkasy injures six, causes blackouts, governor says
Russian attack on Ukraine's central Cherkasy injures six, causes blackouts, governor says
Europe's auto industry future may be electric even after EU climbdown
Europe's auto industry future may be electric even after EU climbdown
Factbox-Can Ukraine survive without the EU's 'reparation loan'?
Factbox-Can Ukraine survive without the EU's 'reparation loan'?
EU leaders face crunch decision on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
EU leaders face crunch decision on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Analysis-Return of 'Make Europe Great Again' trades hinges on German comeback
Analysis-Return of 'Make Europe Great Again' trades hinges on German comeback
Belarus' Lukashenko says US admission of failure to overturn re-election could revive relations
Belarus' Lukashenko says US admission of failure to overturn re-election could revive relations
Ukrainian drones kill three people in Russia's Rostov region, authorities say
Ukrainian drones kill three people in Russia's Rostov region, authorities say
Shares in South Korea's LGES drop more than 7% after Ford cancels EV battery deal
Shares in South Korea's LGES drop more than 7% after Ford cancels EV battery deal
Factbox-What we know about the shooting victims at Sydney's Bondi Beach Jewish event
Factbox-What we know about the shooting victims at Sydney's Bondi Beach Jewish event
Australia promises crackdown on hate as Bondi Beach shooting victim Matilda is farewelled
Australia promises crackdown on hate as Bondi Beach shooting victim Matilda is farewelled
UN, aid groups warn Gaza operations at risk from Israel impediments
UN, aid groups warn Gaza operations at risk from Israel impediments

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

IMF says Moldova's economy has unique growth opportunity, but reforms needed

IMF says Moldova's economy has unique growth opportunity, but reforms needed

UK firm Awendio Solaris plans $725 million solar plant with indigenous groups in Canada

UK firm Awendio Solaris plans $725 million solar plant with indigenous groups in Canada

AbbVie, several other pharma companies near MFN deal with Trump, sources say

AbbVie, several other pharma companies near MFN deal with Trump, sources say

US, Russia to hold talks in Miami this weekend, Politico reports

US, Russia to hold talks in Miami this weekend, Politico reports

EU reaches initial agreement on tighter EU-Mercosur safeguards

EU reaches initial agreement on tighter EU-Mercosur safeguards

Britain to overhaul benchmark rules to cut industry burden

Britain to overhaul benchmark rules to cut industry burden

Novartis, Roche near US drug price deal, Bloomberg News reports

Novartis, Roche near US drug price deal, Bloomberg News reports

Italy's top court upholds acquittal of Salvini in migrant kidnapping case

Italy's top court upholds acquittal of Salvini in migrant kidnapping case

Zelenskiy tells Europe: Use frozen assets to end Russia's appetite for war

Zelenskiy tells Europe: Use frozen assets to end Russia's appetite for war

Sweeping US defense bill passes, with Ukraine, Venezuela provisions defying Trump

Sweeping US defense bill passes, with Ukraine, Venezuela provisions defying Trump

Sarajevo takes steps on air quality after most-polluted city ranking

Sarajevo takes steps on air quality after most-polluted city ranking

Slovakia's top court pauses government overhaul of whistleblower agency

Slovakia's top court pauses government overhaul of whistleblower agency

View All Headlines Posts