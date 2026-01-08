Cricket-England dismissed for 342, Australia require 160 to win fifth Ashes test
SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - England were dismissed for 342 before lunch on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes test on Thursday, leaving Australia needing 160 runs for victory and a 4-1 series triumph.
* England resumed on 302-8 and Mitchell Starc struck a major blow to their hopes when he had Jacob Bethell caught behind for 154 to claim his 30th wicket of the series.
* The Australian left-arm quick returned to remove Josh Tongue for six to end the innings, finishing with figures of 3-72.
* England scored 384 in their first innings but Australia replied with 567 on the back of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.
* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
