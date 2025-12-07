Home > Headlines > Cricket-Root hails England's bravery in Melbourne Ashes win
Headlines

Cricket-Root hails England's bravery in Melbourne Ashes win

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 27, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - England batter Joe Root hailed his team's drought-breaking win in the Melbourne Ashes test on Saturday as a triumph of adaptation and nerve in a "fast-forward" match shaped by a treacherous pitch.

England had lost the first three matches in the series but chased down 175 to win the fourth by four wickets, claiming a first test victory in Australia in 15 years.

"Clearly, it was a very fast-forward test match with the surface that we were presented with, but I think we adapted to it as much as we could and exploited it when we had the opportunities," former England captain Root told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

"We showed a bit of bravery today in the way that we approached things with the bat, and it's why we won the test match."

England's batters started their chase in a hurry but were made to work for the win by a dogged Australian attack.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's composure in the final overs proved telling as England trimmed the series deficit to 3-1, giving fans hope of more late cheer in the final test in Sydney.

"We're so lucky with the support that we get. I mean, just look at the amount of people that are here travelled the other side of the world to support this team," he said.

"They do it everywhere. We're so lucky to have them, and really pleased that they can enjoy this alongside us."

Jacob Bethell, who played a key role in the chase with 40 from 46 balls in his fifth test batting at number four, said he relished being able to contribute on a nerve-shredding final day.

"It was lovely to come in and make an impact, and, more importantly, an impact to a win," Bethell said, adding that the scale of the occasion was unlike anything he had experienced.

"No, definitely not. I think, what was it? 93,000 yesterday. 92,000 today. It's been pretty special."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Related Posts
Cricket-England survive Melbourne mayhem to claim drought-breaking win
Cricket-England survive Melbourne mayhem to claim drought-breaking win
Cricket-England beat Australia by four wickets in Melbourne for drought-breaking win
Cricket-England beat Australia by four wickets in Melbourne for drought-breaking win
U.S.-backed airstrikes in Nigeria hit two ISIS-linked camps, government says
U.S.-backed airstrikes in Nigeria hit two ISIS-linked camps, government says
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine before Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine before Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Russia says it captures village in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine defending major town
Russia says it captures village in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine defending major town
Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65
Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65
Zelenskiy says Russia using Belarus territory to circumvent Ukrainian defences
Zelenskiy says Russia using Belarus territory to circumvent Ukrainian defences
Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison
Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find
Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests
Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees

Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees

Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence

Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence

Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals

Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals

Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble

Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble

Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports

Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial

Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial

Zelenskiy to discuss land, security guarantees with Trump on Sunday

Zelenskiy to discuss land, security guarantees with Trump on Sunday

Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says

Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says

Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist

Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

View All Headlines Posts