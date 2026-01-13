No Cattle at Paris Agricultural Show Due to Disease Concerns

Impact of Lumpy Skin Disease on Agricultural Events

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - There will be no cows at Europe's largest agricultural show in Paris this year for the first time ever after an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in France sparked fears of contamination, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 500 to 600 cattle usually present at the International Agriculture Show are a major attraction at the annual event, which draws about 600,000 people, including children who have never seen some of the farm animals before.

"We took the decision last night that there would be no cattle at the international farm show 2026," SIA Chairman Jerome Despey told reporters.

Decision to Exclude Cattle

"This is a historic decision that has saddened us," he added, stressing, however, that there would be many other animals including pigs, sheep, horses, dogs and cats.

Farmers' Reactions and Protests

Lumpy skin disease, mainly spread by biting insects, causes fever and painful skin lumps, weakens animals and reduces milk output. There have been over 100 outbreaks detected in France, mostly near the Alps and in southwestern France.

Health Measures and Vaccination Efforts

The farm ministry said the disease was under control in France thanks to vaccination. Still, some farmers want to avoid taking any risk while others want to express their solidarity with affected farmers, Despey said.

Some French farmers have criticised the government's handling of the virus - by culling all animals in a contaminated herd. Opposition to the policy was one of the reasons behind protests in Paris last week.

France's main farmers' union FNSEA, which was staging a protest in Paris on Tuesday, backs the government's policy.

The organisers were hoping the protests would not extend to the show, which attracts top politicians every year.

"We have no problem with debate but we do with fighting," SIA Director Arnaud Lemoine said.

The cow used as a mascot for the show will be replaced by other animals, he said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sharon Singleton)