France to vaccinate cattle for lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against cull

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 13, 2025

By Mathieu ‌Rosemain and Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France will vaccinate 1 million head ‍of ‌cattle in the coming weeks against lumpy skin disease, Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said on ⁠Saturday, as protesting farmers blocked roads in ‌opposition to the government's large-scale culling policy.

The announcement comes after several outbreaks of the highly contagious disease prompted authorities to order the culling of entire herds, sparking demonstrations by farmers who consider the measure excessive.

Lumpy ⁠skin disease is a virus spread by insects that affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. ​While not harmful to humans, it often results in trade ‌restrictions and severe economic losses.

"We will vaccinate ⁠nearly one million animals in the coming weeks and protect farmers. I want to reiterate that the state will stand by affected farmers, their losses will be compensated as ​well as their operating losses," Genevard told local radio network ICI.

France says that total culling of infected herds, alongside vaccination and movement restrictions, is necessary to contain the disease and allow cattle exports. If the disease continues to spread in livestock farms, it could kill "at ​the very ‍least, 1.5 million cattle", Genevard ​told Le Parisien daily in a previous interview.

A portion of the A64 motorway south of Toulouse remained blocked since Friday afternoon, with about 400 farmers and some 60 tractors still in place on Saturday morning, according to local media.

The government, backed by the main FNSEA farming union, maintains that total culling of infected herds is necessary to prevent the disease from spreading and ⁠triggering export bans that would devastate the sector.

But the Coordination Rurale, a rival union, opposes the systematic culling approach, calling instead for ​targeted measures and quarantine protocols.

"Vaccination will be mandatory because vaccination is protection against the disease," Genevard said, adding that complete culling remains necessary in some cases because the disease can be asymptomatic and undetectable.

France detected 110 outbreaks across nine departments and ‌culled about 3,000 animals, according to the agriculture ministry. It has paid nearly six million euros to farmers since the first outbreak on June 29.

(Reporting by Mathieu RosemainEditing by Peter Graff)

