Russian Ship Captain Accused of Negligence in US Tanker Collision

Trial Overview and Key Allegations

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker off Britain's east coast last year did "absolutely nothing" to prevent an avoidable and fatal collision, British prosecutors said on Tuesday as his trial over a crew member's death began.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong that hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored, on March 10 2025.

Motin was charged four days later with causing the death of Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found and is presumed dead.

Details of the Collision

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of gross negligence manslaughter and is on trial at London's Old Bailey court, where prosecutor Tom Little said Pernia's death was "entirely avoidable".

"He would still be alive if it was not for the grossly negligent conduct of the man in the dock," Little told jurors.

He said the Solong was on a collision course with the Stena Immaculate, which was carrying "very large quantities of aviation fuel", for over half an hour before the crash.

Prosecution's Argument

Little told the court that Motin owed Pernia a duty of care as the Solong's captain and as he was "on sole watch duty on the bridge" before the fatal crash.

"Ultimately, he did nothing, absolutely nothing, to avoid the collision," Little added.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)