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Dollar stablecoins can deliver faster cross-border value transfer and easier access to hard currency. In fragile monetary systems, the same utility can become a new channel for currency substitution, capital mobility and pressure on monetary sovereignty.

Dollar stablecoins can deliver faster cross-border value transfer and easier access to hard currency. In fragile monetary systems, the same utility can become a new channel for currency substitution, capital mobility and pressure on monetary sovereignty.

Digital dollarisation is moving from a theoretical risk to a measurable financial channel. A July 2026 BIS working paper on dollarisation and monetary control compares conventional foreign-currency deposits with recent dollar-stablecoin inflows across more than 130 economies. Its central finding is not that stablecoins create the desire to dollarise. It is that they can give an existing desire for dollar liquidity a cheaper, more portable and harder-to-restrict instrument.

That distinction matters. Dollarisation has always been strongest where people have reasons to distrust the purchasing power or convertibility of local money. Stablecoins do not repeal that macroeconomics. They change the distribution technology. Instead of locating physical dollars, opening a foreign-currency account or moving funds through a correspondent bank, a user can acquire a dollar-linked token through a wallet, exchange or peer-to-peer market and hold it continuously on digital infrastructure.

The result is a policy paradox. The same product can reduce payment friction, improve access to international liquidity and make remittances more usable while also weakening the insulation created by domestic banking rules, foreign-exchange controls and local-currency payment systems. The question for emerging markets is therefore not whether stablecoins are “good” or “bad”. It is whether their benefits can be captured without allowing private dollar money to become the default escape valve whenever confidence in the local monetary system weakens.

Why Emerging Markets Are the Fault Line

Stablecoins are overwhelmingly a dollar phenomenon. BIS Papers No. 170 estimates that roughly 98% of stablecoin value is denominated in US dollars. That means the global expansion of stablecoins is not simply the expansion of a new payment technology. It is also the expansion of a new distribution channel for the world’s dominant reserve and invoicing currency.

In advanced economies with credible monetary institutions, deep banking systems and easy access to foreign exchange, the marginal value of holding a dollar stablecoin may be convenience. In emerging market and developing economies, it can be different. A stablecoin may function simultaneously as a payment rail, an inflation hedge, a store of dollar value, a bridge into global digital markets and a way to obtain foreign currency when official access is costly or rationed.

The IMF’s April 2026 Global Financial Stability Report shows how quickly the cross-border channel has grown. Estimated gross cross-border flows in the two largest dollar-pegged stablecoins rose from about $12 billion in the first quarter of 2020 to $316 billion in the first quarter of 2025. A substantial share went to emerging markets. For Ukraine, Vietnam and Belarus, estimated gross flows reached double-digit shares of annual GDP, while net flows were far smaller—just under 1% of GDP in the largest recipients—consistent with heavy transactional use as well as balance accumulation. The IMF also cautions that measurement remains imperfect, which is important: stablecoin data are more observable than cash dollarisation in some respects but less complete than regulated banking data.

This scale does not prove that local currencies are being displaced wholesale. It does show that stablecoins are already large enough in some economies to interact with foreign-exchange markets, capital flows and domestic financial intermediation. The infrastructure required for much faster adoption is also already present: smartphones, wallets, exchanges, peer-to-peer networks and global token liquidity.

What ‘Stablecoin Dollarisation’ Actually Means

Dollarisation is often imagined as a country formally abandoning its currency. That is the extreme case. In practice, partial dollarisation can happen long before legal tender changes. Households may save in dollars while paying taxes in local currency. Businesses may quote imported goods in dollar terms. Banks may hold large foreign-currency deposit books. Informal markets may use a parallel exchange rate even when the official system remains intact.

Stablecoins add another layer: dollarisation can occur inside software. A resident can keep the local currency for wages and taxes but move precautionary savings into a dollar stablecoin. A merchant can accept local-currency payments while settling suppliers through a token. A freelancer can invoice abroad and retain proceeds in digital dollars without converting immediately. A small business can use stablecoins as working capital for cross-border trade.

That makes the threshold for meaningful currency substitution lower. The local currency does not need to disappear from daily life for monetary sovereignty to weaken at the margin. If economic agents increasingly benchmark prices, store liquidity or settle cross-border obligations in a foreign-currency token, domestic policy can lose influence over parts of the money demand it once controlled.

The BIS research also finds that conventional deposit dollarisation and recent stablecoin flows are associated with similar macro-financial drivers, including stronger exchange-rate pass-through and episodes of sovereign or banking stress. Both appear persistent. In other words, once users have learned to hold and transact in dollars, the behaviour may not reverse quickly simply because the original shock passes.

The Adoption Engine Is Utility, Not Ideology

The strongest case for stablecoin adoption in emerging markets is practical. Traditional cross-border payments remain expensive in many corridors. The World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide database reported a global average cost of 6.36% for sending remittances in its latest published update. For a household receiving small transfers, the economic value of lower fees and faster availability can be significant.

A March 2026 Federal Reserve note on payment stablecoins and cross-border payments illustrates how stablecoins can shorten some payment chains by allowing users or smaller institutions to transact through the same digital asset while larger banks provide conversion and liquidity. Stablecoins do not remove foreign exchange, compliance, on-ramp or off-ramp costs, but they can reduce the number of intermediaries and extend settlement beyond local banking hours.

For users facing inflation or currency depreciation, the proposition is even simpler: a token linked to the dollar provides a digital route into an asset they already want. That is why attempts to understand adoption purely through crypto enthusiasm can miss the point. In many markets, stablecoin demand is a response to conventional economic problems—unstable money, expensive payments, capital restrictions and limited access to hard currency.

Nigeria Shows Both Sides of the Trade-Off

Nigeria is a useful case because the benefits and risks are visible at the same time. An IMF country focus published in June 2026 describes US dollar-pegged tokens as a meaningful cross-border channel for Nigerian households and small firms. The country received about $59 billion in total crypto-asset inflows between July 2023 and June 2024, while naira depreciation, high inflation and constrained access to foreign exchange increased demand for dollar-linked assets.

The same IMF analysis emphasises the useful side of the market: stablecoins can lower frictions for trade, remittances and access to digital finance. But Nigeria’s 2026 Article IV staff report also frames the risk directly. Widespread use of dollar stablecoins could deepen currency substitution, amplify capital-flow volatility and weaken monetary-policy effectiveness when confidence in the local currency is under pressure.

Importantly, the staff report says evidence of bank deposit migration in Nigeria has so far been limited. That is a useful warning against exaggerated narratives. Stablecoin dollarisation can become economically important before it causes a classic bank run or wholesale deposit flight. The first effects may appear in cross-border payment activity, parallel foreign-exchange pricing, precautionary savings and the location of transaction balances rather than in a sudden collapse of domestic bank funding.

How the Risk Transmits Through the Financial System

The policy challenge becomes clearer when stablecoin dollarisation is separated into transmission channels. Some channels are familiar from conventional dollarisation; others are intensified by 24/7 digital markets, global liquidity and the ability to transact outside traditional intermediaries.

Transmission channel How stablecoins can amplify it What to watch Response priority Currency substitution Users shift savings, working balances or pricing reference points from local currency into dollar tokens when confidence weakens. Stablecoin balances and flows; local-currency deposit growth; pricing behaviour; inflation expectations. Preserve macro credibility; improve local payments; avoid policies that create persistent FX shortages. Capital-flow leakage Wallets and P2P markets can make cross-border dollar exposure less responsive to conventional FX or capital-flow restrictions. On/off-ramp volumes; P2P premiums; offshore wallet activity; reserve losses. Risk-based supervision, better data and cross-border cooperation rather than reliance on controls alone. FX-market pressure Stablecoin inflows and local-token prices can interact with spot FX, parallel-market premiums and synthetic dollar funding. Stablecoin/fiat parity gaps; parallel premiums; exchange-rate volatility; dealer liquidity. Monitor crypto-FX links; deepen legal FX markets; reduce cross-market frictions where feasible. Bank disintermediation Balances used for payments or savings may move from domestic deposits into foreign stablecoins, changing funding composition. Deposit beta; transaction-balance outflows; bank liquidity; wholesale-funding reliance. Improve deposit and payment propositions; offer compliant digital-money access and faster settlement. Imported run/liquidity risk A foreign stablecoin stress event can transmit through reserve assets, exchanges, market makers or sudden demand for redemption. De-pegs; redemption spikes; reserve-asset sales; local exchange liquidity. Set exposure limits; require robust custody/on-ramp controls; plan for market discontinuity. Financial-integrity gaps P2P transfers and unhosted wallets can move outside monitoring systems designed around banks and licensed payment firms. Unhosted-wallet exposure; suspicious flows; VASP registration gaps; sanctions alerts. Apply FATF-aligned controls, travel-rule implementation and proportionate wallet-risk measures.

The capital-flow channel may be the most distinctive. The BIS Working Paper No. 1370 finds that stablecoin flows appear largely unaffected by broad or specific capital-flow restrictions, unlike conventional foreign-currency deposit dollarisation. The authors interpret this as evidence that stablecoins can circulate partly outside the regulatory perimeter. For policymakers accustomed to managing foreign-currency access through banks, that is a structural change in enforceability.

The foreign-exchange channel is also becoming measurable. An IMF working paper on stablecoin inflows and FX spillovers finds that an exogenous 1% increase in net stablecoin inflows is associated in its estimates with a roughly 40-basis-point increase in stablecoin-versus-spot dollar parity deviations, local-currency depreciation and wider synthetic dollar funding premia. This is research evidence rather than a universal policy coefficient, but it shows why stablecoin markets can no longer be treated as isolated crypto venues.

A second IMF working paper on fixed exchange-rate regimes adds a subtler mechanism. In markets where official foreign currency is rationed, the local-currency price of a dollar stablecoin can become a visible, high-frequency signal of dollar scarcity. That can improve price discovery, but a common public price can also synchronise expectations and make a speculative or defensive rush into dollars more coordinated.

The Strongest Counterargument: Stablecoins Can Solve Real Problems

The case against digital dollarisation should not become a case against payment innovation. Many emerging markets have the most to gain from cheaper cross-border transfers, more competition and better digital access. The World Bank’s 2026 work on instant payments in Africa highlights how modern payment systems can advance financial inclusion and economic growth when policy and infrastructure allow them to scale.

Stablecoins can complement that objective, especially when they provide a bridge across jurisdictions whose domestic fast-payment systems are not interoperable. The Federal Reserve has similarly argued that stablecoins may reduce costs in some remittance and trade-finance use cases. For businesses that cannot wait for banking hours or that operate across fragmented correspondent networks, always-on settlement is economically meaningful.

There is also an important empirical caution. The BIS historical comparison finds only limited evidence that moderate conventional deposit dollarisation significantly weakened monetary-policy transmission, even though it was associated with somewhat higher inflation risks. Stablecoin dollarisation may behave differently because the instruments are more portable and can circulate outside banks, but the historical record argues against assuming that every rise in dollar holdings automatically destroys monetary control.

The real dividing line is macroeconomic credibility. Where inflation is contained, local payment systems work well and citizens can access foreign exchange through legal channels, a dollar stablecoin is more likely to remain a specialised payment or investment instrument. Where domestic money is persistently unstable or hard-currency access is heavily distorted, stablecoins can become a mass-market substitute because they are solving a problem the official system has not solved.

Why Bans Alone Are Unlikely to Be Durable

Stablecoins expose a basic limitation of financial controls built around institutions rather than networks. A bank account can be frozen or restricted at a domestic intermediary. A token can be transferred between self-hosted wallets, traded peer to peer and accessed through providers located outside the jurisdiction. Enforcement is still possible at exchanges, payment gateways, telecom channels and fiat conversion points, but a prohibition rarely eliminates the underlying demand for dollar exposure.

The IMF’s Nigeria analysis explicitly argues that attempts to suppress stablecoin use are likely to be only partly effective and recommends a more durable response built around monetary stability, stronger oversight, improved data and international cooperation. This is consistent with the BIS finding that stablecoin flows are less sensitive to capital-flow restrictions than conventional foreign-currency deposits.

The regulatory challenge is therefore one of selective permeability. Authorities need enough visibility and control to manage illicit-finance, consumer, prudential and systemic risks without forcing legitimate demand into less observable channels. The FATF’s March 2026 report on stablecoins and unhosted wallets underscores the financial-integrity risks associated with peer-to-peer transfers and unhosted wallets, while the FSB’s work on global stablecoin arrangements in EMDEs points to capacity constraints, foreign-currency stablecoins and cross-border operating structures as specific supervisory challenges for emerging markets.

Regulation in Reserve-Currency Economies Can Accelerate the Export Channel

Emerging-market authorities do not control only one side of this market. The supply and credibility of dollar stablecoins are shaped by rules in the jurisdictions where issuers and reserve assets are located. The United States’ GENIUS Act, Public Law 119-27 created a federal framework for payment stablecoins with one-to-one reserve backing in eligible liquid assets and formal issuer requirements. As regulation makes major dollar stablecoins more institutionally credible, the products can become easier for banks, payment firms and global businesses to integrate.

That is positive for safety at the issuer level but potentially increases the international reach of dollar-denominated digital money. A July 2026 Federal Reserve conference summary on the international role of the dollar records the view of several participants that stablecoin growth is more likely to reinforce than erode the dollar’s international role because the dominant tokens are overwhelmingly dollar-linked and increasingly useful for trade, payments and settlement.

This creates an asymmetry. A reserve-currency jurisdiction can gain from deeper demand for its currency and government securities, while a recipient economy bears more of the currency-substitution and policy-autonomy risk. International coordination therefore matters not only for issuer solvency or anti-money-laundering rules, but also for the macroeconomic spillovers of digital money.

What Banks in Emerging Markets Should Do

Banks should treat stablecoin adoption as a signal about unmet customer demand, not just as a crypto compliance problem. If customers are moving balances because international transfers are slow, treasury services stop outside business hours or foreign-currency access is cumbersome, blocking the token does not fix the underlying product gap.

The first response is to identify which balances are most vulnerable. Salary and relationship deposits linked to lending may be sticky. Export proceeds, remittance balances, marketplace settlements, freelancer income and corporate cross-border working capital may be more contestable. Banks should monitor deposit beta, conversion flows and customer use of licensed digital-asset providers to understand where stablecoins are substituting for banking services rather than merely coexisting with them.

The second response is infrastructure. Instant domestic payments, better cross-border connectivity, transparent FX pricing and programmable treasury services reduce the relative advantage of a stablecoin. Banks can also participate directly in regulated stablecoin ecosystems as custodians, reserve banks, liquidity providers, on/off-ramp operators or issuers of tokenised deposits where law permits. The strategic objective is not necessarily to prevent customers from touching stablecoins; it is to keep the regulated bank relevant to the money movement and risk-management workflow.

The third response is liquidity planning. Even if system-wide deposit displacement remains limited, digital channels can make specific customer segments more mobile. Banks with concentrated corporate or transactional deposits should stress-test faster outflows into wallets and exchanges, including outside normal operating hours.

What Central Banks and Regulators Should Prioritise

The most effective defence against destabilising digital dollarisation is still a credible local currency. Stablecoins can lower the friction of exit, but they cannot manufacture the underlying reason to exit. Price stability, sustainable fiscal policy, credible institutions and functioning foreign-exchange markets remain the first line of defence.

Second, domestic payment systems need to compete on user experience. If local money can move instantly, cheaply and reliably, the stablecoin’s advantage is narrowed to cross-border reach and access to the reference currency. Public fast-payment infrastructure, interoperable wallets and well-designed central-bank or commercial-bank digital money can preserve the convenience of digital finance without requiring users to leave the local currency for routine transactions.

Third, authorities need better data. Traditional balance-of-payments statistics and bank reporting do not capture all wallet-to-wallet activity. Supervisors increasingly need information from exchanges, custodians, blockchain analytics, payment firms and cross-border counterparties. The IMF has highlighted the need for harmonised stablecoin data under the G20 Data Gaps Initiative, while the FSB’s 2025 thematic review found significant gaps and inconsistencies in the implementation of global crypto-asset and stablecoin recommendations.

Fourth, regulation should distinguish functions. A stablecoin used for cross-border settlement, one held as household savings and one embedded in a domestic payment app may create different risks. Policy should focus on redemption quality, reserve assets, custody, operational resilience, financial integrity, consumer rights, market conduct and the systemic importance of local distribution channels rather than relying on a single label.

A Local-Currency Digital Alternative Can Help—but Network Effects Matter

One policy response is to improve the digital usefulness of local money. That can include instant-payment systems, central bank digital currency where justified, tokenised bank deposits or regulated local-currency stablecoins. Nigeria’s policy architecture, for example, has contemplated stablecoin regulation alongside the eNaira and broader digital-payment reforms.

But local-currency digital money does not neutralise the demand for dollars if the economic motivation is currency protection. A perfectly designed local token still tracks the local unit. When users are seeking an inflation hedge, international purchasing power or access to dollar-denominated trade, technology cannot substitute for macroeconomic credibility.

Network effects also favour the dollar. A dollar stablecoin can be useful across many countries, exchanges and digital applications because the reference currency is already global. A domestic token may be efficient at home but have much less offshore liquidity. The policy objective should therefore be realistic: preserve local-currency primacy for domestic economic life while ensuring that legitimate access to foreign currency is efficient enough that users do not need opaque workarounds.

Who Gains and Who Is Most Exposed?

Consumers and small firms can gain when stablecoins reduce remittance costs, shorten settlement times and widen access to hard currency. Exporters, freelancers and digital businesses can gain from holding a liquid dollar-linked instrument without maintaining multiple foreign bank accounts. Fintechs can gain by building cross-border services on a common token rail.

Domestic banks are more exposed where their value proposition depends heavily on payment friction, foreign-exchange spreads or inert transaction balances. Central banks are more exposed where credibility is already fragile, reserves are limited or capital-flow management measures are central to the policy framework. Governments can also face a fiscal channel if currency substitution reduces seigniorage or shifts savings toward foreign safe assets.

Dollar issuers and the US financial system may gain from the opposite side of the same mechanism. Wider stablecoin adoption can increase demand for dollar-denominated reserves and short-term US government securities. That does not mean every stablecoin flow translates one-for-one into Treasury demand, but the reserve structure creates a financial link between private digital dollars and traditional safe-asset markets.

Evidence vs inference: Evidence: recent BIS and IMF research shows that stablecoin flows to emerging markets are associated with the same vulnerabilities that historically drove dollarisation, can interact with FX markets, and may be less responsive to capital-flow restrictions than bank deposits. Inference: if regulated dollar stablecoins become easier to use through mainstream payment firms and banks, digital dollarisation could accelerate during the next emerging-market currency stress even if current deposit displacement remains modest. The speed and scale will depend on domestic macro credibility, regulation, payment alternatives and access to legal foreign exchange.

The Policy Goal Is Not to Stop Digital Dollars. It Is to Keep Local Money Worth Using

Stablecoins can trigger digital dollarisation, but only where the economic incentives are strong enough. The technology is an accelerator, not the original cause. It makes dollar access more continuous, more portable and more programmable; it does not by itself create inflation, fiscal stress or weak institutions.

That is why the most important policy response is also the least technological. Emerging markets need local currencies that households and businesses are willing to hold. They need domestic payment systems that are fast enough to compete with tokens, legal FX markets that do not force users into shadow pricing, and regulatory systems capable of seeing cross-border digital flows without pushing them entirely offshore.

For banks, the lesson is similarly practical. Stablecoins are most dangerous where they expose a weak service proposition. A bank that offers slow international payments, limited operating hours and expensive FX cannot rely indefinitely on regulation to preserve customer balances once digital alternatives become easy to access.

The likely future is therefore not a binary choice between national currencies and global stablecoins. It is a layered monetary system in which local money, bank deposits, tokenised claims and dollar stablecoins coexist. The strategic question is which layer households and businesses trust for savings, which they use for payments, and which becomes the default escape route when stress arrives. In the most vulnerable emerging markets, that escape route is increasingly capable of fitting inside a smartphone.

References

1. BIS Working Paper No. 1370 — Dollarisation and monetary control: what lessons for the rise of stablecoins?

2. BIS Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter III — Anchoring trust in money: innovation beyond stablecoins

3. BIS Papers No. 170 — The impact of stablecoins on the international monetary and financial system

4. IMF Global Financial Stability Report, April 2026, Chapter 2 / Box 2.2 — Rising Cross-Border Stablecoin Flows to Emerging Markets

5. IMF — Tokenized Finance and Money, speech, 11 May 2026

6. IMF Country Focus — Stablecoins in Nigeria: A Growing Cross-Border Channel, 16 June 2026

7. IMF — Nigeria: 2026 Article IV Consultation, staff report

8. IMF Working Paper 2026/056 — Stablecoin Inflows and Spillovers to FX Markets

9. IMF Working Paper 2026/144 — Stablecoins and Fragility in Fixed Exchange Rate Regimes

10. Federal Reserve — Payment Stablecoins and Cross Border Payments: Benefits and Implications for Monetary Policy Implementation, 30 March 2026

11. Federal Reserve — Stablecoins in 2025: Developments and Financial Stability Implications, 8 April 2026

12. Federal Reserve — Fifth Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar: Stablecoins, Digital Payments, and the International Role of the U.S. Dollar, 16 July 2026

13. World Bank — Remittance Prices Worldwide

14. World Bank — Scaling Instant Payments in Africa: Policy Choices for Central Banks, 10 March 2026

15. Financial Stability Board — Cross-border Regulatory and Supervisory Issues of Global Stablecoin Arrangements in EMDEs, July 2024

16. Financial Stability Board — Thematic Review on the FSB Global Regulatory Framework for Crypto-asset Activities, October 2025

17. Financial Action Task Force — Targeted Report on Stablecoins and Unhosted Wallets — Peer-to-Peer Transactions, 3 March 2026

18. United States Public Law 119-27 — GENIUS Act

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