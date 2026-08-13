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Stablecoin Payments Are Growing, but Merchant Checkout Is Still Catching Up

Stablezact is building payment infrastructure that enables PSPs, PayFacs, and merchants to add crypto-wallet checkout without developing the entire stack internally.

Image courtesy of Abisoye Falabi

Stablezact is building payment infrastructure that enables PSPs, PayFacs, and merchants to add crypto-wallet checkout without developing the entire stack internally.

Stablezact, a UK-based fintech payment infrastructure company founded by Abisoye Falabi, is built around a problem that sounds strange at first. Millions of people already hold crypto and stablecoins. Spending that money at a shop, a travel site, or an online marketplace is still awkward. The wallet is ready. The checkout page usually isn’t.

That gap is the starting point for Stablezact’s work. The company describes this mission plainly: making crypto wallets usable at checkout. It’s not about replacing card networks or asking merchants to become blockchain experts. It’s about closing the distance between owning digital assets and paying with them.

The Problem With Crypto at Checkout

Stablecoins are increasingly being used beyond trading and investment. They can move across borders quickly, operate outside traditional banking hours, provide an alternative to more volatile digital assets, and are used for everyday transfers in regions where access to local currency is unreliable. What hasn’t kept pace is merchant acceptance. Payment companies already have mature infrastructure and established integration paths for cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets. Crypto wallet checkout remains far more fragmented. Wallet-based crypto payments are a different story, and most payment providers haven’t built for it yet.

Stablecoins are also moving deeper into institutional payment infrastructure. In April 2026, Visa said its stablecoin settlement pilot had reached a $7 billion annualised run rate, up 50% from the previous quarter, while expanding across nine blockchain networks. This does not yet amount to mass merchant acceptance, but it shows that major payment companies are increasingly incorporating stablecoins into established settlement operations.

The Infrastructure Merchants Actually Need

Building a crypto wallet checkout involves more than generating an address and hoping for the best. A workable system needs compatibility across hundreds of wallets, support for multiple networks, transaction confirmations, checkout UX that doesn’t confuse a shopper, custody considerations, settlement arrangements, dashboards, webhooks, and reconciliation that finance teams can actually use.

Skip any one piece, and the checkout breaks down somewhere between the customer’s approval and successful settlement to the merchant.

The Companies Stablezact Was Built For

Stablezact serves payment companies, PayFacs, PSPs, travel platforms, marketplaces, and large e-commerce merchants who want wallet-based payments without building that stack from zero. The infrastructure is non-custodial. Payments start from the customer’s own wallet and settle to a destination the merchant chooses, without Stablezact holding the funds in between. This distinction affects how payment executives assess custody and operational responsibility, although a non-custodial model does not remove the need to evaluate applicable regulatory obligations.

For merchants and payment companies, the customer’s payment asset does not have to become the business’s treasury asset. Customers can pay with supported digital assets, while businesses can select settlement in supported stablecoins or local currencies, subject to market and settlement availability. This allows businesses to offer wallet-based payments without necessarily holding digital assets or building internal processes to manage crypto treasury and market volatility.

Falabi previously served as head of product at a crypto exchange with more than a million customers and has spent over a decade across fintech, product, and e-commerce roles. That background shaped a specific view of the market.

“Stablecoins are becoming more relevant in payments, but merchant acceptance is still the missing layer,” Falabi says. “Stablezact exists to help payment companies and merchants make crypto wallets usable at checkout without forcing businesses to become blockchain experts. The customer has the freedom to pay from a crypto wallet, while the merchant retains control over the currency it receives.”

The Case for Build vs. Buy

For a PSP or PayFac, building crypto checkout internally can require substantial engineering and operational work across wallet integrations, blockchain networks, custody considerations, settlement routing, transaction monitoring, reconciliation and merchant support. It also creates an ongoing maintenance commitment as networks, wallets and compliance requirements change.

Stablezact’s proposition to that audience is direct: integrate the required infrastructure rather than develop and maintain every component internally. Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether a payment company wants to build and operate the infrastructure internally or integrate a specialist third-party infrastructure provider while retaining control over its merchant relationships and checkout experience. The company said it has processed thousands of live transactions, including payments supporting real-world commerce through ElitesAfrica and other merchants.

The Road Ahead for Wallet Checkout

Abisoye Falabi’s long view centers on a simple comparison. “The next phase of crypto payments will not be about asking merchants to understand chains, wallets, or gas fees,” he says. “It will be about making wallet payments work inside the checkout experiences businesses already understand.”

For PSPs and PayFacs, that development raises practical questions about how wallet payments fit within existing systems for onboarding, settlement reporting, and reconciliation. Travel, cross-border commerce, digital goods and marketplaces are areas where that shift may emerge first. Agentic checkout flows may follow as programmable commerce develops. For payment companies and merchants weighing whether to build or integrate this rail, Stablezact is positioning its infrastructure as one option for adding wallet checkout to established payment operations.

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