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The future of money is unlikely to be decided by one token. The more important contest is over which form of digital money becomes the trusted settlement anchor, which preserves bank credit creation, and which wins distribution on programmable networks.

The future of money is unlikely to be decided by one token. The more important contest is over which form of digital money becomes the trusted settlement anchor, which preserves bank credit creation, and which wins distribution on programmable networks.

Central thesis: There is unlikely to be one universal winner. Tokenised deposits are best placed to digitise commercial-bank money, regulated stablecoins are strongest where open-network distribution and cross-border portability matter, and CBDC or tokenised central-bank money is most powerful as the public settlement anchor. The likely end-state is an interoperable stack, not a single replacement currency.

For much of the debate over digital money, the question has been framed like a technology contest. Stablecoins arrived first on public blockchains. Central banks responded with digital-currency projects. Banks then began experimenting with tokenised deposits. The natural question became: which instrument will win?



By August 2026, the evidence points in a different direction. The Bank for International Settlements’ 2026 work on the future monetary system argues that trust in money depends on institutional properties such as singleness, elasticity and financial integrity, not simply on whether a claim is recorded on a blockchain. At the same time, Project Agorá has demonstrated that tokenised commercial-bank deposits and tokenised central-bank reserves can operate together on a shared programmable platform for wholesale cross-border payments. The implication is important: the strongest architecture may combine forms of money rather than force them to compete for total dominance.

The three instruments also represent fundamentally different liabilities. A tokenised bank deposit is still a claim on a commercial bank. A central bank digital currency is a direct claim on the central bank. A stablecoin is a claim structured around an issuer and the assets or mechanisms supporting redemption. The technology can make all three programmable and transferable, but it cannot erase those legal and balance-sheet differences.

Three Digital Monies, Three Different Promises

Tokenised deposits are the least revolutionary in legal form and potentially the most disruptive operationally. The IMF’s 2026 note on tokenised finance describes them as commercial-bank liabilities recorded on permissioned ledgers. They remain inside the existing prudential system and, where applicable, existing deposit-insurance arrangements. Their attraction is that familiar bank money gains programmable features: transfers can be conditional, assets and cash can settle atomically, and payment, collateral and treasury workflows can be integrated on shared infrastructure.

CBDCs begin from the opposite direction. They extend central-bank money into a new digital form. In retail form, that can mean giving households and businesses access to digital public money that functions more like electronic cash. In wholesale form, it means making central-bank settlement money compatible with tokenised securities and programmable markets. The attraction is not that central banks are necessarily better app developers. It is that the settlement asset carries no private issuer credit risk and preserves the public monetary anchor.

Stablecoins offer a third proposition: money-like tokens designed to circulate natively across digital networks. Their greatest strategic advantage has been distribution. A dollar stablecoin can move across public blockchain infrastructure around the clock, plug into exchanges and smart contracts, cross borders without requiring the recipient to hold an account at the issuer, and serve users in places where access to dollar banking is limited. That openness is difficult for closed bank ledgers to replicate.

Tokenised Deposits: The Bank System Learns to Program Money

The strongest argument for tokenised deposits is that they modernise money without severing it from credit intermediation. Commercial-bank deposits are not simply payment balances. They sit at the heart of the banking model: banks transform deposits and other funding into loans, credit lines and other assets. Tokenising the liability changes its operating environment without automatically changing its economic role.

This is why the distinction between a tokenised deposit and a stablecoin matters even when both appear as digital tokens on a ledger. The BIS comparison of stablecoins and tokenised deposits argues that tokenised deposits are more conducive to the “singleness of money” when transfers ultimately settle in central-bank money. A dollar deposit at Bank A and a dollar deposit at Bank B can remain exchangeable at par because the banking system is organised around common settlement in central-bank money. A collection of bearer-like private tokens may instead fragment liquidity and rely more heavily on market mechanisms or issuer-specific redemption.

The wholesale evidence has become more concrete. The 2026 Project Agorá prototype brought together seven central banks and more than 40 regulated financial institutions and demonstrated atomic multi-currency settlement using tokenised commercial-bank deposits and tokenised central-bank reserves. The next phase is intended to move toward real-value testing, with the Bank of Canada joining. Hong Kong’s Project Ensemble pilot is pursuing a similar institutional logic, including settlement of tokenised deposits in tokenised central-bank money on a 24/7 basis.

The constraint is reach. A bank deposit is a relationship-based claim. Banks know the customer, apply account controls and operate inside permissioned compliance frameworks. That supports safety and legal clarity, but it makes distribution less frictionless than a public-chain stablecoin. Tokenised deposits can become powerful only if banks solve interoperability: a token held at one institution must move across platforms, currencies and jurisdictions without recreating today’s correspondent-banking fragmentation in digital form.

Stablecoins: Distribution Is a Form of Financial Power

Stablecoins have already shown why distribution matters. They became the dominant money-like instrument inside crypto markets not because their legal claim was stronger than a bank deposit, but because they were usable wherever the network was usable. The same portability now makes them relevant to remittances, cross-border commerce, treasury operations and embedded payment applications.

Regulation is also narrowing some of the historical gap. In the United States, the GENIUS Act became Public Law 119-27 in July 2025. It created a federal framework for payment stablecoins, including one-to-one reserve backing with specified liquid assets, redemption requirements and monthly reserve disclosures. Crucially, the law explicitly excludes a bank deposit recorded using distributed-ledger technology from the definition of a payment stablecoin. That is not a technical detail: U.S. law now draws a deliberate boundary between a tokenised bank liability and a separately regulated payment stablecoin.

Europe has taken a different but similarly formal route through MiCA. The European Banking Authority’s MiCA framework for asset-referenced and e-money tokens imposes governance, financial-resilience and supervisory requirements on relevant issuers. In Britain, the Bank of England’s June 2026 policy statement and draft Code of Practice sets out a path for sterling-denominated systemic stablecoins, including one-to-one backing and a proposed mix of short-term UK government debt and central-bank deposits, with final rules targeted for the end of 2026.

Yet regulation does not make stablecoins identical to deposits. The reserve model changes the economics. A fully reserved stablecoin issuer generally does not create credit in the same way a commercial bank does. Its reserve portfolio may instead concentrate demand in short-term government securities, repos or central-bank balances. The Federal Reserve’s May 2026 analysis notes that the impact on bank funding depends heavily on where stablecoin reserves are ultimately held: deposit outflows can recycle back into the banking system, but the composition of funding can shift toward more concentrated wholesale balances.

That distinction becomes systemic if stablecoins scale. The BIS Annual Economic Report 2026 warns that current stablecoin designs can face challenges around par redemption, interoperability, financial integrity and monetary sovereignty. These are not arguments that stablecoins cannot function. They are reminders that a token can be technologically efficient while still moving liquidity, credit and risk elsewhere in the financial system.

CBDCs: The Public Anchor Does Not Need to Win Every Transaction

CBDCs are often judged by the wrong metric. If success means replacing deposits, cards and stablecoins in everyday use, many central-bank projects may look slow. But central banks do not necessarily need retail monopoly to achieve their objective. They need public money to remain relevant enough to anchor the monetary system and provide a safe settlement asset as private finance changes.

The BIS survey of 93 central banks found that 91% were exploring a retail CBDC, wholesale CBDC or both in 2024, with wholesale work generally at a more advanced stage than retail work. More than one in three jurisdictions had accelerated CBDC work in response to stablecoins and other cryptoassets. The direction suggests that central banks increasingly see tokenisation not merely as a consumer-payments issue but as a settlement-infrastructure question.

The euro area illustrates the two tracks. The ECB’s digital euro programme is preparing a potential retail CBDC that would complement cash rather than replace it. In July 2026 the ECB selected 36 payment service providers for the digital euro pilot, with an operational pilot planned for the second half of 2027. The Eurosystem says it aims to be technically ready for a potential first issuance during 2029, assuming the necessary legislation is adopted in 2026. A final decision to issue remains separate.

For wholesale markets, the timetable is faster. The Eurosystem’s Appia and Pontes roadmap is designed to provide central-bank money settlement for DLT-based transactions, with Pontes planned for launch in the third quarter of 2026. The objective is not to crowd out private settlement assets. The Eurosystem’s comprehensive payments strategy explicitly envisages central-bank money at the core of wholesale settlement, complemented by tokenised deposits and properly regulated stablecoins.

Wholesale Markets May Settle the Argument First

Wholesale finance is where the roles of the three instruments are easiest to separate. A tokenised bond or securities trade needs a cash leg that can settle with finality. If the cash leg is a commercial-bank token, institutions retain bank credit risk. If it is a stablecoin, settlement depends on the issuer and reserve architecture. Tokenised central-bank money removes settlement-asset credit risk, although it requires the central bank to provide infrastructure compatible with the market.

That is why the emerging institutional model looks layered. Central-bank money supplies finality; tokenised bank deposits supply elastic commercial money and client relationships; stablecoins can supply additional distribution and interoperability where properly regulated. The IMF’s 2026 assessment describes the risk allocation directly: tokenised deposits retain bank credit risk where uninsured, stablecoins depend on reserve quality, redemption operations and market liquidity, while wholesale CBDC eliminates settlement-asset credit risk but requires new central-bank infrastructure.

The most important technical capability may therefore be atomic settlement rather than the label on the token. If the transfer of an asset and the transfer of money occur together or not at all, counterparty and settlement risks can be reduced. But atomicity only works across a broader market if the cash token is legally recognised, liquid, interoperable and available when the transaction needs to settle. That is an institutional coordination problem as much as a blockchain problem.

Retail Money Is a Harder Contest

At retail level, the advantages are less clean. Consumers care about convenience, safety, acceptance, privacy, rewards, credit access and whether money works where they want to spend it. Most users will not choose a payment instrument because of its balance-sheet classification. They may not even know whether a wallet is moving deposits, stablecoins or central-bank money behind the interface.

This creates a distribution challenge for CBDCs. In countries with sophisticated instant-payment systems and strong banking apps, a retail CBDC must offer something that existing accounts do not. Offline use, public-money access, pan-national acceptance, resilience and privacy can be differentiators. But central banks also have reasons not to design CBDCs as unlimited substitutes for deposits, because rapid migration from bank accounts into risk-free central-bank money could change bank funding and amplify stress.

Stablecoins face the opposite challenge. Their digital portability is clear, but everyday money requires extremely high confidence in par value, redemption and legal rights. The further stablecoins move from crypto trading toward wages, merchant payments and savings, the more regulators will expect them to behave like reliable money rather than speculative infrastructure. The Financial Stability Board’s 2025 implementation review found continued gaps and inconsistencies in the global implementation of stablecoin and crypto-asset recommendations, underlining that cross-border regulatory equivalence remains unfinished.

Tokenised bank deposits already inherit much of the infrastructure that retail money needs: account relationships, lending links, compliance processes and consumer-protection frameworks. Their weakness is that many tokenised-deposit initiatives still live in controlled institutional environments rather than open consumer networks. Banks could win the economics of digital money and still lose the interface if wallets, fintech platforms or stablecoin networks own distribution.

The Real Battle Is Over Balance Sheets, Not Blockchains

The deepest difference among the three forms of money is what happens after a user moves one unit of currency into them. A bank deposit funds a banking balance sheet that can support credit creation. A stablecoin generally converts the user’s money into a reserve portfolio designed for redemption. A CBDC moves the claim onto the central bank balance sheet. Those are different economic machines.

For banks, this is why stablecoin competition is more consequential than losing payment-fee income. If transaction balances migrate from deposits into non-bank stablecoins backed largely by government securities, banks may need to replace a portion of relatively stable deposit funding with wholesale funding or other liabilities. That does not mean lending must collapse; banks can reprice deposits, issue their own tokenised money, borrow elsewhere or adapt the composition of assets. But the cost and stability of funding can change.

For central banks, the issue is monetary transmission and sovereignty. If residents increasingly hold foreign-currency stablecoins for savings and payments, a domestic currency can lose relevance even if the stablecoin itself remains perfectly stable against its reference currency. This is especially important in emerging markets, where digital dollarisation can happen through software rather than through physical banknotes or offshore accounts.

Programmability Will Not Decide the Winner by Itself

All three forms of money can, in principle, become programmable. Smart contracts can place conditions around tokenised deposits. Stablecoins already interact with programmable blockchain applications. CBDC infrastructures can support conditional payments without necessarily making the money itself “programmable” in the sense of restricting what citizens may buy.

The relevant question is where programmability sits. A bank may want programmable deposits that integrate directly with trade finance, escrow, securities settlement and corporate treasury. A consumer may want a wallet that automates recurring payments but does not expose personal finances to an open ledger. A central bank may prefer to provide a safe settlement layer while allowing private firms to innovate in services above it. The IMF’s July 2026 work on the rise of tokenisation emphasises this layered structure: infrastructure, assets and services can be separated, which means the entity that supplies the money does not have to own the wallet, application or customer interface.

So Which Form of Digital Money Wins?

In wholesale regulated finance, the strongest current evidence favours a combination of tokenised bank deposits and tokenised central-bank money. Project Agorá, Project Ensemble and the Eurosystem’s strategy all point toward commercial-bank money continuing to serve clients while central-bank money anchors settlement. This preserves the two-tier monetary system while adding programmability and round-the-clock capabilities.

In open, internet-native and cross-border environments, regulated stablecoins retain a formidable advantage. Their portability, standardised token interfaces and ability to circulate outside a single bank’s account network make them difficult to displace. Regulation in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom can make that proposition more credible, even as it also makes stablecoin issuance more bank-like in its governance and liquidity obligations.

In retail public money, the outcome is more uncertain. A digital euro or another retail CBDC may become an important universal payment option, resilience mechanism and expression of monetary sovereignty without becoming the dominant balance people hold. Success may be measured by availability and strategic optionality rather than market share.

The most plausible “winner” is therefore not a single instrument but an architecture: public money at the settlement core, regulated private money at the customer layer, and interoperable technology allowing different forms of money to move across networks at par. That is also the direction embedded in the BIS 2026 vision and the Eurosystem’s 2026 payments strategy.

What Banks, Fintechs, Regulators and Investors Should Watch

Banks should treat tokenised deposits as a strategic funding and distribution question, not only a blockchain experiment. The key tests are whether tokens can move beyond closed pilots, whether balances remain economically equivalent to ordinary deposits, whether 24/7 liquidity can be managed safely, and whether banks can interoperate without surrendering the customer relationship to external wallets.

Fintechs will have opportunities in the connective tissue: wallets that abstract the underlying form of money, compliance and identity layers, smart-contract infrastructure, cross-chain or cross-ledger interoperability, and treasury systems that choose the most efficient settlement asset dynamically. The winning fintech may not issue money at all; it may make different forms of regulated money usable as one experience.

Regulators will need to focus on functional equivalence without pretending the liabilities are identical. Payment speed and token format should not obscure differences in redemption rights, insolvency treatment, reserve composition, deposit insurance, credit creation and access to central-bank liquidity. Cross-border coordination will matter because digital tokens can distribute globally faster than legal regimes converge.

Investors should watch where economics accrue. Tokenised deposits can protect bank funding franchises and deepen corporate relationships. Stablecoin issuers can earn spread income on reserve assets while building payment networks. CBDC infrastructure may compress some private payment rents while creating new opportunities for service providers. The critical question is not just adoption volume, but who owns the balance, who owns the interface and who earns the economics between issuance and settlement.

Evidence vs inference: Evidence: central banks are actively developing wholesale and retail digital-money infrastructure; regulated stablecoin frameworks are becoming more formal; and live prototypes show tokenised deposits can settle against tokenised central-bank money. Inference: tokenised deposits are likely to dominate many regulated bank-client use cases, stablecoins many open-network use cases, and CBDC the settlement-anchor role. That division of labour is plausible but not predetermined; interoperability, regulation, user experience and geopolitics could change the outcome.

Conclusion: Digital Money Is Becoming a Stack

The question “Which digital money wins?” assumes that deposits, CBDCs and stablecoins are substitutes in the same market. They overlap, but they are not the same product. Each solves a different part of the monetary problem.

Tokenised deposits preserve the bank relationship and the credit-creating architecture of commercial money while adding programmable settlement. Stablecoins make money-like claims portable across open digital networks and can reach users and applications that banking systems serve imperfectly. CBDCs preserve access to public money and, especially in wholesale markets, can provide the risk-free settlement anchor that keeps private monies aligned at par.

The emerging system is therefore more likely to resemble today’s monetary hierarchy than to overthrow it. Central-bank money remains at the base. Commercial-bank money remains the principal engine of credit. Stablecoins add a new private layer with different distribution economics. Tokenisation changes how these claims move, interact and settle.

The winners will be the institutions that make those layers interoperable without losing the properties that make money trusted in the first place. In that sense, the future of digital money will not be decided by the most fashionable token. It will be decided by the architecture that best combines public trust, private innovation and usable global distribution.

References

1. BIS Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter III: Anchoring trust in money: innovation beyond stablecoins

2. BIS Innovation Hub — Project Agorá: a shared programmable platform for wholesale cross-border payments

3. BIS Bulletin No. 73 — Stablecoins versus tokenised deposits: implications for the singleness of money

4. BIS Papers No. 159 — Advancing in tandem: results of the 2024 BIS survey on central bank digital currencies and crypto

5. IMF Note 2026/001 — Tokenized Finance

6. IMF Note 2026/006 — The Rise of Tokenization: Deciphering New Trends in Payments and Asset Tokenization

7. ECB — Eurosystem sets out comprehensive strategy for future of European payments

8. ECB — Eurosystem unveils Appia roadmap for Europe’s tokenised finance

9. ECB — Digital euro

10. ECB — ECB selects 36 payment service providers to join digital euro pilot

11. United States Public Law 119-27 — GENIUS Act

12. Federal Reserve — Banks in the Age of Stablecoins: Lessons from Their Historical Responses to Financial Innovations

13. Bank of England — Sterling-denominated systemic stablecoins: policy statement and draft Code of Practice

14. European Banking Authority — Asset-referenced and e-money tokens under MiCA

15. Financial Stability Board — Thematic Review on the FSB Global Regulatory Framework for Crypto-asset Activities

16. Hong Kong Monetary Authority — Briefing to the Legislative Council, 4 May 2026

17. Global Banking & Finance Review — Technology

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