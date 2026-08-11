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Who controls the route a payment takes may become as strategically important as who holds the customer account.

Who controls the route a payment takes may become as strategically important as who holds the customer account.

For decades, the route taken by a consumer payment was largely invisible. A customer chose a card, a merchant accepted it, and a chain of banks, processors and networks moved the transaction through authorisation, clearing and settlement. The economic power sat with institutions that controlled those rails - especially banks and the global card networks.

That arrangement is now being challenged from several directions at once. Real-time account-to-account systems are turning bank deposits into an instant-payment instrument. Fintechs are building orchestration layers that can choose between cards, bank transfers, wallets and local payment methods. Big Tech companies increasingly own the device, wallet and checkout experience through which the customer decides how to pay. Meanwhile, card networks are responding by moving beyond cards into tokenisation, fraud services, open banking, push payments and programmable commerce.

The contest is not simply about which technology processes the largest number of transactions. It is about who controls the customer interface, the merchant relationship, the data, the rules and - increasingly - the routing decision. A July 2026 BIS study on competition in retail digital payments concluded that digitalisation has brought new entrants and new technologies into payments, while incumbent banks and card networks still retain dominant positions in important markets. (BIS, July 2026).

The payment stack is being unbundled

The modern payment is no longer a single service. One company may provide the consumer wallet, another the merchant checkout, another fraud screening, another routing, another foreign-exchange conversion and another the final settlement rail. That fragmentation is creating more competition, but it is also shifting market power towards companies that can coordinate the stack.

This is why the most strategically important companies may not be the institutions that physically move the money. An orchestration platform that determines whether a transaction should travel over a card network, an instant-payment system, an internal ledger or a local alternative payment method can influence cost, conversion rates and customer experience without owning the underlying rail. In effect, the routing layer can become a new control point.

GBAF has already highlighted this shift in its coverage of payment orchestration, where modern payment ecosystems increasingly connect banks, processors, merchants and technology providers across multiple rails rather than rely on a single processor. (GBAF payment orchestration coverage).

Banks are regaining an infrastructure advantage through instant payments

Banks were once vulnerable to the argument that their account-based payment infrastructure was too slow for the digital economy. That gap is narrowing rapidly. Central-bank and industry instant-payment systems now allow commercial-bank money to move in seconds, around the clock, with immediate or near-immediate settlement.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve reported that 1,192 institutions had joined FedNow by the end of 2024, up 33.5% from the end of 2023. The service processed 1.5 million transactions during 2024. Adoption is still at an early stage relative to card volumes, but the infrastructure gives banks a neutral 24/7 rail on which they can build new payment products. (Federal Reserve).

The Federal Reserve is also exploring how FedNow could fit into broader cross-border arrangements. In April 2026 it proposed allowing participating banks and credit unions to use intermediaries in FedNow transfers, explicitly noting that the change could support private-sector cross-border solutions in which FedNow handles the US domestic leg. (Federal Reserve, April 2026).

Europe has moved even further towards making instant account-to-account payments a standard capability. The EU Instant Payments Regulation requires payment service providers that offer ordinary euro credit transfers to also offer instant credit transfers, while the Eurosystem's TIPS platform provides 24/7/365 settlement in central-bank money. The ECB reports that 99.99% of TIPS payments are processed in under five seconds, with a platform price of EUR0.002 per transaction shared between the sending and receiving participants. (ECB TIPS facts and figures).

Why cards remain extraordinarily difficult to displace

Instant payments are technically compelling, but cards remain deeply embedded in the commercial infrastructure of everyday commerce. A card transaction is not merely a transfer of funds. It packages acceptance, global interoperability, fraud rules, dispute handling, credentials, merchant services and a familiar consumer experience into a system that works across borders and channels.

That is the central defensive advantage of Visa and Mastercard. Their networks connect enormous numbers of financial institutions, merchants and consumers, while their brands and operating rules reduce the need for every participant to negotiate bilateral trust. Both companies are also investing beyond the traditional card transaction, making the competitive question less about whether cards disappear and more about whether the networks can remain indispensable when the underlying source of funds changes. (Visa investor materials).

Regulatory scrutiny, however, shows the economic tension around that position. The UK's 2026 concurrency report notes that Mastercard and Visa increased certain UK-EEA cross-border card-not-present interchange fees fivefold after the UK left the EU framework, and records the Payment Systems Regulator's conclusion that the fees had been raised to an unduly high level at the expense of UK businesses. (UK annual report on concurrency 2026).

The lesson is important for the wider payment-rails battle: the more alternatives become credible, the harder it becomes for any incumbent rail to treat merchant acceptance as a captive market.

Fintechs are attacking the control layer rather than rebuilding everything

Most fintechs do not need to replace Visa, Mastercard, FedNow or a national instant-payment scheme. They can create value by sitting above them. Payment service providers, neobanks, merchant acquirers and orchestration companies increasingly compete on the ability to abstract complexity away from users.

A merchant does not necessarily care which rail settles a payment if the transaction is approved quickly, fraud is controlled, reconciliation is clean and the total cost is acceptable. That gives fintechs an opportunity to turn underlying rails into interchangeable infrastructure and make routing a software decision.

This is strategically significant because commoditisation can travel upward or downward through the stack. If merchants become indifferent to the underlying network, established rails may have to compete more aggressively on price and services. Conversely, if a wallet or orchestration platform becomes the default gateway to multiple rails, that platform may accumulate the customer data and bargaining power that once belonged to the network.

Big Tech wants the interface - and the interface can be more valuable than the rail

Apple illustrates the distinction between owning a rail and owning the moment of payment. Apple Pay typically works with cards issued by banks and routed through established payment networks; Apple itself states that it is not a bank and that cards in Apple Pay are offered by issuers. Yet by controlling the iPhone, Wallet and checkout experience, Apple can influence which credentials customers see and how they initiate a transaction. (Apple participating banks information).

That control has attracted competition scrutiny. In 2024, the European Commission made legally binding Apple commitments that opened access to the iPhone's NFC functionality to competing mobile-wallet providers, after the Commission preliminarily concluded that Apple had abused a dominant position by reserving NFC access for Apple Pay. (European Commission).

The commercial reach of the interface continues to expand. In June 2026 Apple said Tap to Pay on iPhone had enabled tens of millions of merchants in more than 50 countries and regions to accept contactless payments without additional payment hardware. That does not replace banks or networks, but it moves another piece of the acceptance layer into the technology platform. (Apple, June 2026).

This is the broader Big Tech threat to incumbent payment institutions: a platform can capture customer attention and merchant distribution while leaving regulated balance-sheet activities and settlement to financial institutions. The visible brand at checkout may therefore become separated from the infrastructure carrying the money.

Cross-border payments remain the hardest prize

Domestic instant payments prove that account-to-account transfers can be nearly immediate and extremely cheap at the infrastructure level. Cross-border payments remain harder because the problem is not only speed. It also involves foreign exchange, sanctions and anti-money-laundering controls, different data standards, regulatory fragmentation, liquidity and the need to reach accounts in another jurisdiction.

The Financial Stability Board's 2025 progress report on the G20 cross-border payments roadmap found that major policy-development milestones had been achieved but that the work had not yet translated into tangible improvements for end users at global level. The report said only slight improvement had been visible since the first KPI calculations in 2023 and warned that satisfactory global progress was unlikely to arrive on the original 2027 timetable. (FSB 2025 progress report).

In March 2026 the FSB launched a new implementation phase based on deeper public-private cooperation. That emphasis is telling. No single participant - bank, card network, fintech, central bank or Big Tech platform - can independently solve the cross-border problem because the rail ultimately has to connect legal, compliance and settlement systems across jurisdictions. (FSB, March 2026).

The new battlefield is routing economics

For merchants, the future may look less like choosing one payment network and more like maintaining a portfolio of routes. A transaction could be sent over a card when consumer protections and international reach matter, over an instant account-to-account rail when cost and immediacy dominate, through a wallet when conversion is improved, or through a specialised local method where customer preference dictates.

Software can increasingly make that decision dynamically. The implications for pricing are profound. When the point of sale can compare routes, incumbent networks face more visible competition. Banks can use instant-payment infrastructure to defend deposit-based payments. Fintechs can monetise routing and value-added services. Big Tech can influence default choices through interface design.

This does not necessarily create a winner-takes-all market. It may instead create a hierarchy in which the most valuable position is the layer that can decide which underlying provider gets the transaction.

Fraud, disputes and consumer protection may determine adoption

Cost is not the only reason cards remain resilient. Consumers and merchants have become accustomed to mature fraud controls, chargebacks and dispute mechanisms. Instant payments can create a different risk profile because funds may become final within seconds, leaving less time to stop an authorised push-payment scam or recover money sent under deception.

Any alternative rail that hopes to win mainstream retail volume therefore needs to compete not only with card-processing economics but with the broader trust architecture that surrounds cards. Banks and instant-payment schemes are investing heavily in confirmation-of-payee tools, fraud analytics and transaction controls for precisely this reason.

This also explains why the rail with the lowest raw processing cost will not automatically win. The relevant metric is the full cost of a successful, trusted transaction - including fraud, customer support, disputes, liquidity, compliance and failed payments.

What each competitor must defend

Banks must defend the account relationship. Their advantage is that deposits, identity, lending and regulatory trust already sit within the same institution. Their weakness is that customers may interact through somebody else's wallet or interface, reducing the bank to invisible infrastructure.

Card networks must defend universality. They need to prove that their global acceptance, tokenisation, risk intelligence and dispute architecture justify the cost of routing through their networks even when cheaper account-to-account options are available. (Mastercard annual report).

Fintechs must defend their position as the abstraction layer. Their opportunity is to make the underlying payment method less important to the merchant or consumer. Their risk is that banks, networks and technology platforms can all build orchestration capabilities of their own.

Big Tech must defend access to the interface while navigating regulation. Its strength is distribution: the device, operating system, app store, browser or commerce platform may be where payment choice actually occurs. Its weakness is that regulators increasingly treat control of those interfaces as a competition issue.

Conclusion: the rail is becoming invisible, but control is becoming more valuable

The next phase of payments will not be defined by the disappearance of banks or card networks. It will be defined by the proliferation of viable routes and by the software that decides among them.

Instant-payment systems are giving banks a faster and cheaper account-based alternative. Card networks are extending their capabilities beyond cards. Fintechs are making multiple rails look like a single service. Big Tech is embedding payment choice into devices and digital ecosystems. Regulators, meanwhile, are trying to ensure that the resulting market remains open enough for those alternatives to compete.

That means the strategic question is changing. Yesterday, power in payments came from owning the network. Tomorrow, it may come from controlling the decision about which network gets used.

For banks, networks, fintechs and technology companies, the battle for the payment rails is therefore becoming a battle for something even more valuable: the right to determine how money moves.

References

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