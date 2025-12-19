Home > Finance > Coty sells remaining stake in Wella for $750 million
Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - Coty ‍on ‌Friday said it ⁠has ‌sold its remaining ⁠25.8% stake in ​Wella to KKR ‌for $750 ⁠million.

Coty said it has ​rights to 45% of any proceeds ​from ‍a ​further sale or an initial public offering of ⁠the hair care ​brand.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in ‌Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

