Coty sells remaining stake in Wella for $750 million
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Coty on Friday said it has sold its remaining 25.8% stake in Wella to KKR for $750 million.
Coty said it has rights to 45% of any proceeds from a further sale or an initial public offering of the hair care brand.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
