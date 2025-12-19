Clariant sells Venezuelan business

Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - Clariant has sold ‍its business ‌in Venezuela to CMV Quimica ⁠for around ‌1.4 million Swiss francs ($1.76 million), part of an ongoing restructuring push, ⁠the specialty chemicals maker said in ​a statement on Friday.

It said ‌that following the ⁠divestment, a 236 million francs cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) would ​be reclassified to reduce this year's net profit without an impact on the Swiss firm's ​cash ‍flow.

The company ​said it was selling the business as part of a strategy to reduce its manufacturing footprint and costs. In 2024, ⁠Clariant’s operations in Venezuela generated sales of ​around 3 million francs and employed around 60 people.

($1 = 0.7947 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by ‌Paolo Laudani in Gdansk, editing by John Revill and Ludwig Burger)